Hornets assistant out of the running for Phoenix Suns head coaching job
Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Josh Longstaff was reportedly among several candidates being considered for the Phoenix Suns head coaching vacancy. Unless he gets a look from the newly opened job in New York, he'll be back on the Hornets' bench in 2025-26.
According to Shams Charania, the Suns have narrowed their search to a pair of assistants on Kenny Atkinson's staff with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott.
Longstaff got his start in coaching at the high school level and made the jump to the NBA from there following the 2010 season, landing a job with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He spent parts of four seasons there before joining the New York Knicks. He momentarily took a step back from the NBA to be the head coach of the Erie BayHawks, the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. He returned to the NBA a year later, securing a spot in Milwaukee, and then moved on to the Chicago Bulls before landing on Charles Lee’s staff in Charlotte.
With this news, it's unlikely that any changes will be made to the Hornets' coaching staff for the 2025-26 season.
