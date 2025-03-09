The Hornets trading LaMelo Ball for a familiar face? Let's not get crazy
A recent article from Miami Heat on SI floated the idea of a LaMelo Ball trade, proposing a deal that would send Ball to Miami in exchange for Terry Rozier, Kel’el Ware, Haywood Highsmith, and two future first-round picks.
Interesting idea. Bold, even. But also unnecessary.
Look, we get it. The Hornets haven’t exactly been the gold standard of success since Kemba Walker left town. Rebuilds are messy, frustrating, and feel like an endless treadmill to nowhere. But shipping off your franchise player—the one undeniable bright spot in all of this? That’s not hitting reset. That’s pulling the plug entirely.
Ball is averaging 25.8 points, 7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds this season, while playing on a team that often forces him into bad shots simply because there’s no one else. Instead of moving him, how about we try something wild—like giving him actual teammates who can shoot? Maybe some guys who can defend? Maybe not making him do everything all the time? Just a thought.
And no disrespect to Ware, who is an intriguing rookie, or the mystery box that is future draft picks, but the Hornets already have what every rebuilding team desperately searches for—a young, electric playmaker with star potential. Trading him for hopes and dreams isn’t a plan. It’s a leap into the unknown with no parachute.
Charlotte needs to commit to something. Anything. And that something should be building around Ball, not searching for the next star. Trading him would be another restart for a franchise that’s already had too many.
