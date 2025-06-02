Three Knicks the Hornets should consider signing or trading for this offseason
The New York Knicks were bounced from the playoffs, dropping to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Now that they have tasted success and made it to the doorstep of the NBA Finals, the front office will likely be very active this offseason, trying to improve the roster so that next season can end with a much better result.
The Knicks can either go after a big fish like Giannis Antetokounmpo or stack their bench with quality players, much like Indiana and Oklahoma City have done. Either way, their bench will look very different in 2025-26.
Here are three players on the Knicks roster that the Charlotte Hornets could pursue.
Miles McBride
Status: Under contract through 2026-27.
We mentioned McBride the other day, and in many ways, he makes a ton of sense. He takes pride in his defense and is a consistent shooter from range. Charlotte has to get better on the defensive end, but can't completely sacrifice it for shooting. McBride's ability to do both, combined with his age (24) and cheap average salary of $4.3 million, makes him intriguing.
Cam Payne
Status: Unrestricted free agent.
Payne has been around a lot of winning basketball and has played with some of the game's best. To build a winning culture, you have to have a clear understanding of what that looks like. Payne can be that veteran that Charlotte always adds for mentorship, but this time, they get a guy who can still contribute off the bench. Payne has connected on nearly 37% of his shots from three for his career and would be an upgrade defensively over Seth Curry.
Precious Achiuwa
Status: Unrestricted free agent.
Achiuwa believes he's one of the best defenders in this league, although the data might not be there to back that claim up. Regardless, he's someone who takes pride in getting stops and making life challenging for guys in the paint. He can guard three through five, but probably fits best as a power forward. If Charlotte has any concerns with Grant Williams coming off the ACL injury, Achiuwa is someone they should consider bringing in.
