Three Knicks the Hornets should consider signing or trading for this offseason

A few bench pieces in New York could be of value to Charlotte.

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks were bounced from the playoffs, dropping to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Now that they have tasted success and made it to the doorstep of the NBA Finals, the front office will likely be very active this offseason, trying to improve the roster so that next season can end with a much better result.

The Knicks can either go after a big fish like Giannis Antetokounmpo or stack their bench with quality players, much like Indiana and Oklahoma City have done. Either way, their bench will look very different in 2025-26.

Here are three players on the Knicks roster that the Charlotte Hornets could pursue.

Miles McBride

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) is interviewed by media after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Status: Under contract through 2026-27.

We mentioned McBride the other day, and in many ways, he makes a ton of sense. He takes pride in his defense and is a consistent shooter from range. Charlotte has to get better on the defensive end, but can't completely sacrifice it for shooting. McBride's ability to do both, combined with his age (24) and cheap average salary of $4.3 million, makes him intriguing.

Cam Payne

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
May 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) reacts in the first half against the Indiana Pacers during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Status: Unrestricted free agent.

Payne has been around a lot of winning basketball and has played with some of the game's best. To build a winning culture, you have to have a clear understanding of what that looks like. Payne can be that veteran that Charlotte always adds for mentorship, but this time, they get a guy who can still contribute off the bench. Payne has connected on nearly 37% of his shots from three for his career and would be an upgrade defensively over Seth Curry.

Precious Achiuwa

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) warms up prior to game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Status: Unrestricted free agent.

Achiuwa believes he's one of the best defenders in this league, although the data might not be there to back that claim up. Regardless, he's someone who takes pride in getting stops and making life challenging for guys in the paint. He can guard three through five, but probably fits best as a power forward. If Charlotte has any concerns with Grant Williams coming off the ACL injury, Achiuwa is someone they should consider bringing in.

Published
