Tidjane Salaün's Jersey Number is Revealed
Fire up the Hornets online store. Take a trip over to the Spectrum Center. Clear out some space in your closet to buy a jersey. Tidjane Salaün's number has been revealed.
Salaün will take the court for Charlotte wearing #31. He has decided to continue rocking the number he wore in France for Chole Basket. The 18-year-old Frenchman will be the ninth Hornet to ever don the number 31. Kurt Rambis (1989-90), Randolph Keys (1990-91), Ron Grandison (1992), Malik Rose (1997), Jamal Sampson (2005), James Southerland (2014), Joe Chealy (2019-2020), and Nathan Mensah (2024) are the former Hornets to wear number 31.
If Salaun develops into what the Hornets expect him to, he'll easily be the best player to ever wear number 31 for Charlotte. The sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is a raw prospect, but his tools, build, and motor provide him unlimited upside as an NBA player. He projects to slot in perfectly with the Horents current core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams.
The first time Hornets fans will get to see Salaün rock the number 31 on court will be at the California Summer League on July 6th when they take on Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs. The Hornets will head out west for a quick tune-up before the much anticipated Las Vegas Summer League starts on July 12th. Thankfully for Salaün, the Hornets will be coached by Charles Lee, the franchise's new full-time head coach, this summer. Building a rapport with the head coach early on will be key for Salaün's development.