Trade Mark Williams again? Flip Jusuf Nurkic? What should the Hornets do at center?
When the Charlotte Hornets dealt Mark Williams and acquired Jusuf Nurkic at the NBA's trade deadline, it was assumed that the team would be committing to third-year man Moussa Diabate as the center for the foreseeable future.
After the Los Angeles Lakers rescinded the deal with the Hornets, the team was stuck with three starting-caliber centers.
As the offseason approaches, the discussion of what the Hornets will do at center comes more into the forefront. With strong depth at center, Charlotte could easily flip one of their three centers into more pieces to surround LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and a rookie. So, which one should it be?
Mark Williams
This feels like the obvious answer. The team moved Williams at the deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package consisting of Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and draft capital.
The idea of moving Williams is not something that just the fans feel like could happen. According to NBA correspondent Marc Stein:
"Rival executives expect the Mark Williams trade market to be re-explored this summer."
Although young and talented, Williams has only played 42% of games in his NBA career. His defense also has been seemingly declining with the injuries that he has built up over the years. If the right package came along, do not be shocked if Mark is in a new city next year.
Jusuf Nurkic
Could the Hornets newest center be a one-and-done with the team? Well, it would not be shocking. Nurkic has been playing sub-par basketball since being moved to Charlotte, averaging 7.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the field and 13.6% from three.
The Bosnian Beast's reputation from his days in Phoenix might make it difficult for the team to move him, and he is also due $19.37 million next season. The deal could be a LOT for another team to take on, especially for the output he is producing.
The Hornets took on Nurkic's contract, knowing that it is a rough deal, because they received a first-round pick in the deal with the Suns. At this point in his career, Jusuf Nurkic is not going to be a starting center on a team looking to make a title run. It's also difficult to imagine the Hornets receiving draft capital for Nurkic, so if he is dealt expect a package of a few role players.
Moussa Diabate
For Diabate's age, talent, and contract (3 years, $5.68 million) this feels near impossible. So flat out, no.
So, one of Mark or Nurkic could be moved this offseason.
