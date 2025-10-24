Tre Mann led Hornets in notable stat against Nets, foreshadowing strong season
The Charlotte Hornets dined potluck-style against the Brooklyn Nets in the season opener. Brandon Miller headlined a balanced attack versus Brooklyn that featured a franchise-record nine Hornets finishing with 10 or more points.
Hornets fans shouldn't forget about Tre Mann's important place in that equation. Mann finished with 12 points, six assists, and three rebounds in 21 minutes against the Nets on efficient 4-of-7 shooting (2-for-3 from three), and most notably, he led the Hornets in plus/minus at +15 (Miller was second at +14).
Tre Mann deserves more love as an important piece of the Hornets
Mann's status as a rising star guard (he's still just 24 years old) is often overshadowed in Charlotte by the presence of LaMelo Ball, but there's no reason why Hornets fans can't change that.
While Mann and Melo can absolutely co-exist on the same team, it's become obvious that if Melo were traded, Mann could step in and be Charlotte's starter without a ton of drop-off in the team's overall capacity to win.
Mann's career averages per 36 minutes reveal a player who can consistently score, create for others, and contribute on the glass: 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals.
Admittedly, injuries have plagued Mann over the last two seasons. He played in just 13 games for Charlotte last season (20.7 PPG, 4.4 AST, 4.3 REB) before succumbing to a herniated disc in his back.
The season prior (2023-24), Mann played in just 41 games combined on the Oklahoma City and the Hornets.
Through the tough stretch, Mann has always remained a promising young player in the eyes of NBA talent evaluators, however, and you can count the Hornets' front office among his believers, as Charlotte gave Mann a three-year, $24 million extension this past summer.
That deal could end up being a very nice bargain for the Hornets. When healthy, Mann looks very much the part of a former No. 18 overall pick who averaged an impressive 16.5 points per 36 minutes during his rookie campaign with the Thunder.
Mann is about as talented as they come at the guard position, and his opening night performance against Brooklyn was another indication that he can thrive in a bench role (despite deserving to start) with efficiency and all-around impact.
It would be difficult to name a more dangerous bench backcourt in the NBA than Mann and either Collin Sexton or Kon Knueppel (whomever doesn't start on a given night).
The Hornets' bench could be one of their strengths in 2025-26, and Mann will be at the top of the list of reasons why.
