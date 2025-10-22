All Hornets

Hornets make interesting decision for opening night starting lineup

Charlotte's starting five is set for tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 29, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) poses for a photo during media day at Queens University. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
It's so close... the beginning of the 2025-26 season is just 30 minutes away. Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.

The Five for the Hive

PG LaMelo Ball

It's been a long time since LaMelo has stayed healthy throughout the course of a season, but the added muscle he put on over the summer should help him stay on the floor. If he's playing, the Hornets have a fighting chance.

SG Kon Knueppel

How about Kon Knueppel? He beats out the veteran Collin Sexton for the starting job, at least to start the season. Personally, I think it would have made more sense to have the rookie come off the bench to begin the season, but either way, he's going to play a bunch of minutes.

SF Brandon Miller

Miller's sophomore campaign came to an abrupt end when he suffered a wrist injury back in January. He is back and in the lineup tonight despite being on the injury report a handful of days ago, which was likely just a precautionary measure, and the team likely just wanted to rest him before the season opener. His shot-making and ability to playmake will help this Hornets offense tremendously.

PF Miles Bridges

Bridges has been a steady presence for the Hornets over the last handful of years, consistently averaging around 20 points and seven rebounds per game. With the lack of depth behind him, he'll be asked to play heavy minutes once again this season.

C Moussa Diabate

A strong showing in the Summer League and preseason has awarded the second-round draft pick an opportunity to start right out of the chute. Moussa Diabate will serve as his primary backup, while also possibly seeing some action at the four spot.

Starters for the Nets

G Ben Saraf

G Cam Thomas

F Terance Mann

F Michael Porter Jr.

C Nic Claxton

The Hornets and Nets will tip things off at approximately 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the action live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

