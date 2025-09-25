Two things the Hornets must accomplish in preseason play
Very soon, the Charlotte Hornets will be starting training camp ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. They are looking to finally make some headway in their rebuild by making the play-in this year.
This is a team that made a lot of changes in the offseason, and perhaps made the most changes of any team in the league. They now have a healthy mix of veteran players and young guys.
As the season gets closer, there are two things that the Hornets have to address when they play their four preseason games.
1. Define roles for the new players
Everyone knows that LaMelo Ball will be the star point guard who is going to be the engine of the team. Brandon Miller is going to be the secondary scorer and main threat from the wing.
The questions remain about the roles for everyone else, especially the new players. Will Collin Sexton start alongside Ball? Will Kon Knueppel start instead? Who will fit into the rotation?
All of these questions must be answered, and these roles have to be defined by the time the preseason ends. The last thing this team needs is to be juggling the rotations throughout the entire first half of the season.
Charlotte has to figure out how all of the new guys fit into the roster. Quite frankly, the best 9-10 guys should play, regardless of their positional fit.
2. Figure out the starting center
Figuring out the starting center spot is arguably more important than figuring out if Sexton or Knueppel is going to be the starting shooting guard.
After jettisoning Mark Williams to the Suns, they don't have many good options to replace him with. Right now, Moussa Diabate, Mason Plumlee, and Ryan Kalkbrenner are the centers on the roster.
All of them have different skill sets, so it's imperative that they figure out who fits the team the best with what else they have in the starting lineup.
Right now, Diabate is the favorite for the job. He is a young guy who doesn't have much experience, but he is the best rim protector on the team.
