Starting Lineups Announced for Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings

The Charlotte Hornets are about set to tip things off against the Sacramento Kings to close out the second leg of a back-to-back.

Moments ago, both teams submitted their starting lineups, so let's take a look at the first group on the floor.

The Hornets starting five

G LaMelo Ball - LaMelo got in extreme foul trouble early in the third quarter and picked up his fifth with six minutes to go in the game. He still made an impact, helping the Hornets to the come-from-behind victory.

G Kon Knueppel - Kon got back into his rhythm on Tuesday night, sinking four triples, marking his 47th consecutive game with double-digit points.

G Brandon Miller - In his last two games, Miller is 11/30 from the field. I don't expect that slump to last long. Heck, maybe he challenges Bam's 83 tonight.

F Miles Bridges - Bridges had a brutal outing last night, hitting just 2/14 shots, but that's been the theme of his game here of late, shooting just 30% from the field and 16% from three this month.

C Moussa Diabaté - Moose had a pretty quiet night, although he still registered seven points, nine rebounds, and four assists. His play was largely overshadowed by Ryan Kalkbrenner's production off the bench.

The Kings starting five

G Killian Hayes - Hayes will make just his ninth appearance of the season and his first start of the year.

G Nique Clifford - Clifford will be making his 17th start of the season tonight and has had some pretty big scoring nights recently, with 26 against the Lakers on the 1st and 30 against the Cavs last month.

F DeMar DeRozan - Mr. mid-range is still as consistent as ever, posting 18 points a night on 48% shooting.

F Precious Achiuwa - If you look at his numbers, Achiuwa has done really well against the other low-level teams in the league and has struggled against the competitive ones. Last week, he had a 29-point, 12-rebound double-double against Chicago.

C Maxime Reynaud - The rookie has been a nice surprise this season, averaging 11 points and 7.3 boards per game.

The Hornets and Kings are expected to get the action underway around 10 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sam Farber's call on Sports Radio WFNZ.

