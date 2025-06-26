What does drafting Kon Knueppel mean for Josh Green?
The Charlotte Hornets used the No. 4 pick on Kon Knueppel Wednesday night, and he’s expected to make an immediate impact — which naturally creates uncertainty around Josh Green’s future with the team.
Green is still rehabbing from shoulder surgery after dealing with instability in his left shoulder.
The Hornets believe he’ll be able to return at some point, but there’s no clear timetable. With Knueppel now in the mix, it raises real questions about Green’s place in the rotation moving forward.
Though the pick doesn’t officially end Green’s time with the Hornets, it certainly complicates his path to minutes. Green was in line for an increased role before the injury, but with Knueppel now projected to start at small forward, it’s hard to envision him reclaiming a spot in the lineup.
The Hornets have been searching for a reliable three-and-D wing — exactly the role Knueppel fills, and the role Green has been known for, dating back to his time with the Mavericks. But Knueppel, with his production at Duke and lottery status, appears set to take over that responsibility immediately.
Charlotte’s depth on the wing is also growing. Along with Knueppel, the team added UConn’s Liam McNeeley at No. 29 overall and still has last year’s first-round pick, Tidjane Salaun, on the roster. The team also holds picks No. 33 and 34 on Thursday night, creating the possibility of adding more even depth at the position, not to mention potential free-agent signings.
It’s clear Knueppel will get every opportunity to start from Day one, which likely pushes Green to the fringes of the rotation. And after an underwhelming 2023-24 season — averaging 7.6 points in 27.8 minutes per game — his status with the franchise appears shaky.
The arrival of Knueppel doesn’t just impact next season’s rotation — it could spell the end of Green’s time in Charlotte altogether. Once cleared for basketball activities, he’s a candidate to be moved as the Hornets continue reshaping their roster around a younger core.
