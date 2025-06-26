Grade the pick: Hornets make the 'safe' call by selecting Kon Knueppel
The Charlotte Hornets added to their young core Wednesday night, selecting Duke sharpshooter Kon Knueppel with the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
The move comes after days of speculation linking Philadelphia to VJ Edgecombe, who the 76ers ultimately grabbed at No. 3. Once the Baylor guard was off the board, momentum around Knueppel landing in Charlotte started to build over the recent days.
Knueppel, known for his polished perimeter game and high basketball IQ, projects as a natural fit alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. The Hornets continue to prioritize floor spacing and offensive versatility — two areas Knueppel immediately improves.
It may not be the splashiest pick of the night, but it's a calculated one. The Duke product brings a steady skill set that fits Charlotte’s direction under President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson.
Here’s how the Knueppel selection grades out.
Draft Grade: B+
If reports are true that Rutgers star Ace Bailey had no interest in landing in Charlotte, pivoting to Knueppel was a logical plan B. He should contribute from day one, providing floor spacing and reliable perimeter defense.
Still, there’s an argument the Hornets left value on the table. They held the leverage to explore trade-back scenarios — with teams like Utah, Washington, or New Orleans — and potentially still land Knueppel later in the lottery.
Standing pat at No. 4 limits the overall upside of this selection. The Dalton Knecht comparison makes sense as both guys can shoot it and space the floor but Knueppel brings a little more on the defensive side.
Look, he’s not turning the Hornets into a contender overnight. But he’s solid, knows his role, and makes life easier for LaMelo and Miller. That counts for something, even if it’s not the flashiest move.
