Grade the trade: Hornets get impressive return by shipping Mark Williams to Suns
The Charlotte Hornets have officially moved on from Mark Williams, trading the former 2022 first-round pick to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in exchange for the No. 29 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft and a 2029 first-round pick.
The 2029 pick, protected 1-5, is expected to likely fall near the end of the first round and will come from Cleveland, Utah, or Minnesota—teams projected to compete at a high level in the coming years.
This trade marks the Hornets’ second shot at moving Williams.
Back in February, a deal with the Lakers fell apart after Williams reportedly failed his physical. Now, Williams heads to a Suns squad that’s shifting gears, embracing youth under new head coach Jordan Ott after the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade.
Charlotte didn’t waste time putting that No. 29 pick to work, selecting UConn guard Liam McNeeley — a player some had graded as a mid-first-round talent. Along with Duke’s Kon Knueppel, taken at No. 4 overall, the franchise added two key pieces while improving their draft capital and roster flexibility.
Here’s how the Williams’ trade grades out.
Grading the Trade: A+
President of Basketball Operations’ Jeff Peterson deserves major credit here. Williams didn’t live up to expectations as a former first-round pick and was no longer part of the franchise’s long-term plans. But turning him into two first-round picks?
That’s a win for any rebuilding team.
Now, the frontcourt hole left by Williams will need attention, whether through the upcoming second-round picks at No. 33 and 34 or via free agency. But make no mistake as this trade accelerates the Hornets rebuild and sets them up with more options and roster flexibility moving forward.
For Peterson and head coach Charles Lee, Wednesday’s deal is proof the organization is finally making the calculated moves necessary to build a sustainable contender. Fans have reason to be optimistic — the future’s looking brighter in Charlotte.
