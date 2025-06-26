All Hornets

Grade the trade: Hornets get impressive return by shipping Mark Williams to Suns

The Hornets finally ended the Mark Williams experiment after trading him to the Suns on Wednesday night.

Thomas Gorski

Jun 22, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) watches a game between the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky in the second quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images Jun 22, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Chicago Sky XXX against the Atlanta Dream in the second quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) watches a game between the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky in the second quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images Jun 22, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Chicago Sky XXX against the Atlanta Dream in the second quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets have officially moved on from Mark Williams, trading the former 2022 first-round pick to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in exchange for the No. 29 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft and a 2029 first-round pick.

The 2029 pick, protected 1-5, is expected to likely fall near the end of the first round and will come from Cleveland, Utah, or Minnesota—teams projected to compete at a high level in the coming years.

This trade marks the Hornets’ second shot at moving Williams. 

Back in February, a deal with the Lakers fell apart after Williams reportedly failed his physical. Now, Williams heads to a Suns squad that’s shifting gears, embracing youth under new head coach Jordan Ott after the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade.

Charlotte didn’t waste time putting that No. 29 pick to work, selecting UConn guard Liam McNeeley — a player some had graded as a mid-first-round talent. Along with Duke’s Kon Knueppel, taken at No. 4 overall, the franchise added two key pieces while improving their draft capital and roster flexibility.

Here’s how the Williams’ trade grades out.

Grading the Trade: A+

Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Jan 24, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) holds the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

President of Basketball Operations’ Jeff Peterson deserves major credit here. Williams didn’t live up to expectations as a former first-round pick and was no longer part of the franchise’s long-term plans. But turning him into two first-round picks? 

That’s a win for any rebuilding team.

Now, the frontcourt hole left by Williams will need attention, whether through the upcoming second-round picks at No. 33 and 34 or via free agency. But make no mistake as this trade accelerates the Hornets rebuild and sets them up with more options and roster flexibility moving forward.

For Peterson and head coach Charles Lee, Wednesday’s deal is proof the organization is finally making the calculated moves necessary to build a sustainable contender. Fans have reason to be optimistic — the future’s looking brighter in Charlotte.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Grade the pick: Hornets make the 'safe' call by selecting Kon Knueppel

Breaking down why the Charlotte Hornets selected Liam McNeeley

Who is Kon Knueppel? Learn about the journey that led to the Hornets' pick

Initial reactions: Did the Hornets get it right by selecting Kon Knueppel?

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a journalist currently covering the Charlotte Hornets for On SI, with extensive experience in basketball, football, and golf coverage. He is pursuing a Master’s degree in Sports Media at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism after earning his Bachelor’s degree in Sports Communication from DePaul University. Tom’s professional experience includes roles with The Sporting News, 247 Sports, The award-winning DePaulia newspaper, and the Region Radio Sports Network. He has covered both college and high school athletics, providing a well-rounded perspective on sports at various levels.

Home/News