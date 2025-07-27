What numbers will the Charlotte Hornets' newcomers be wearing next season?
New faces mean new jersey numbers for Hornets fans to get familiar with.
After recent roster updates, Sion James, Kon Knueppel, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Liam McNeeley, Mason Plumlee, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Antonio Reeves have all been assigned their numbers for the upcoming 2025–26 NBA season.
Pat Connaughton, Collin Sexton, and Drew Peterson have yet to decide on a number.
*Note: Jersey numbers are subject to change.
Sion James: No. 4
James will be wearing No. 4, most recently worn by center Nick Richards, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns midway through last season. Charlotte selected James in the second round (33rd overall pick) in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Last season, he was an ACC All-Defensive Team selection while averaging 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.
Kon Knueppel: No. 7
Joining his former Duke teammate is Kon Knueppel, who will be wearing No. 7. The number was previously worn by Damion Baugh, who was recently released.
The Hornets selected Knueppel with the No.4 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft after an impressive career at Duke, where he was an All-ACC selection while averaging 14.4 points and four rebounds per game.
Ryan Kalkbrenner: No. 11
Possibly the Hornets' most underrated newcomer, Ryan Kalkbrenner, will be sporting No. 11 next season. The number was most recently worn by Cody Martin, who was traded to the Suns last season.
The Hornets selected him in the second round (34th overall pick) following an impressive season where he won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award (nation's top center) while averaging 19.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game during his senior season at Creighton.
Antonio Reeves: No. 12
The former New Orleans Pelicans guard recently signed with the Hornets, taking the third and final two-way deal the organization had to offer. He will wear No. 12, which was last worn by Josh Okogie, whom the team waived earlier this month.
In 44 games (six starts) with the Pelicans last season, Reeves averaged 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 45% from the floor and 39% from three.
Mason Plumlee: No. 22
After spending a season and a half with the franchise from 2021 to 2023, Plumlee returned to Charlotte through free agency on July 13. He will be wearing No. 22, which was most recently worn by Elfrid Payton last season.
Plumlee spent last season with the Phoenix Suns, where he averaged 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 61.9% from the field.
Spencer Dinwiddie, No. 26
Dinwiddie signed a one-year contract with Charlotte on July 13. He will be wearing No. 26, which would make him the first player in franchise history to sport the number.
The eleventh-year veteran spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks, where he averaged 11 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Liam McNeeley: No. 33
Charlotte's last first-round pick, Liam McNeeley, will be wearing No. 33. The number was most recently worn by Jaylen Sims, who participated in the recent Summer League with the Hornets but wore No.20.
The Hornets selected McNeeley with the No.29 pick, following a dominant season at UConn where he was named the Big East Freshman of the Year.
