All Hornets

What numbers will the Charlotte Hornets' newcomers be wearing next season?

The digits for some of the new faces in Charlotte.

Tyler Carmona

Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

New faces mean new jersey numbers for Hornets fans to get familiar with.

After recent roster updates, Sion James, Kon Knueppel, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Liam McNeeley, Mason Plumlee, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Antonio Reeves have all been assigned their numbers for the upcoming 2025–26 NBA season.

Pat Connaughton, Collin Sexton, and Drew Peterson have yet to decide on a number.

*Note: Jersey numbers are subject to change.

Sion James: No. 4

Sion James
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sion James (14) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

James will be wearing No. 4, most recently worn by center Nick Richards, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns midway through last season. Charlotte selected James in the second round (33rd overall pick) in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Last season, he was an ACC All-Defensive Team selection while averaging 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

Kon Knueppel: No. 7

Kon Knueppel
Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) competes against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Joining his former Duke teammate is Kon Knueppel, who will be wearing No. 7. The number was previously worn by Damion Baugh, who was recently released.

The Hornets selected Knueppel with the No.4 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft after an impressive career at Duke, where he was an All-ACC selection while averaging 14.4 points and four rebounds per game.

Ryan Kalkbrenner: No. 11

Ryan Kalkbrenner
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Possibly the Hornets' most underrated newcomer, Ryan Kalkbrenner, will be sporting No. 11 next season. The number was most recently worn by Cody Martin, who was traded to the Suns last season.

The Hornets selected him in the second round (34th overall pick) following an impressive season where he won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award (nation's top center) while averaging 19.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game during his senior season at Creighton.

Antonio Reeves: No. 12

Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Antonio Reeves (12) keeps the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The former New Orleans Pelicans guard recently signed with the Hornets, taking the third and final two-way deal the organization had to offer. He will wear No. 12, which was last worn by Josh Okogie, whom the team waived earlier this month.

In 44 games (six starts) with the Pelicans last season, Reeves averaged 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 45% from the floor and 39% from three.

Mason Plumlee: No. 22

Mason Plumle
Mar 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee (22) against the Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After spending a season and a half with the franchise from 2021 to 2023, Plumlee returned to Charlotte through free agency on July 13. He will be wearing No. 22, which was most recently worn by Elfrid Payton last season.

Plumlee spent last season with the Phoenix Suns, where he averaged 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 61.9% from the field.

Spencer Dinwiddie, No. 26

Spencer Dinwiddi
Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) reacts in fron tof Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) after scoring during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dinwiddie signed a one-year contract with Charlotte on July 13. He will be wearing No. 26, which would make him the first player in franchise history to sport the number.

The eleventh-year veteran spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks, where he averaged 11 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Liam McNeeley: No. 33

Liam McNeeley
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Liam McNeeley stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 29th pick by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Charlotte's last first-round pick, Liam McNeeley, will be wearing No. 33. The number was most recently worn by Jaylen Sims, who participated in the recent Summer League with the Hornets but wore No.20.

The Hornets selected McNeeley with the No.29 pick, following a dominant season at UConn where he was named the Big East Freshman of the Year.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

The Hornets non-starter with the most pressure to perform next season

Who is Drew Peterson? Hornets take flyer on versatile shooter in two-way deal

Breaking down Hornets players who may miss the opening night roster

Which Hornets could make the All-Star team next season?

Published
Tyler Carmona
TYLER CARMONA

Tyler joined the Charlotte Hornets On SI team in December of 2024. He previously worked as a local TV news reporter at WSAV in Savannah, Georgia, and for ESPN Radio. After earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida, he attended grad school at Savannah State. Tyler's primary focus in Hornets coverage is centered around the draft and free agency.

Home/News