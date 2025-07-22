NBA writer: Put Kon Knueppel in the Hornets' starting lineup
What should the Charlotte Hornets do with Kon Knueppel? There are a few options for every single rookie every single year. They can either go to the G-League once the season begins to get more minutes and develop, play a bench role, or sometimes get put in the starting lineup.
Knueppel is an interesting player with that regard. A nice Summer League proves he probably doesn't need to go to the G-League. His better traits, namely his shooting, don't require development per se. And he was drafted to go alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, who are in the lineup.
So, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman made the prediction that Knueppel is and should be destined for the starting lineup come this fall. Even though he's very young, he should be one of the Hornets' starting five.
Wasserman predicts that his role on offense will primarily be spot-up scorer and a secondary facilitator. "A strong summer league should have solidified Kon Knueppel as the Charlotte Hornets' starting small forward," he argued.
"With the majority of offense running through LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, Knueppel, who graded in the 98th percentile in spot-up points per possession at Duke (Synergy Sports), should be playing to his strengths off the ball," he added.
But while his shooting ability is his best trait and the one Charlotte needs most, Wasserman also argued that Knueppel is far too good at making ball-screen reads to not be a ball-handler in pick-and-roll scenarios, possibly even being the secondary player there behind Ball.
Either way, Knueppel fits too well and does what the Hornets need most of all so well that he has to be included in the lineup. There may be an adjustment period at the very beginning of the season since he is still just 19 and the NBA speed is different, but eventually, and perhaps sooner rather than later, he will be a starter.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA analyst not quite thrilled with Charlotte Hornets' offseason
Did the Hornets just pull off the greatest offseason in franchise history?
What’s next for the Hornets? 3 critical items still left on Jeff Peterson's to-do list
Liam McNeeley's role with the Charlotte Hornets predicted by NBA draft expert