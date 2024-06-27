What the Drafting of Tidjane Salaun Means for Current Charlotte Hornets
Tidjane Salaün is the newest Charlotte Hornet. Charles Lee and Jeff Peterson made their first big personnel move as the leading men in Charlotte, and they took a big swing on a young prospect that oozes potential. The drafting of Salaün is the first domino of many that will fall as Lee and Peterson re-shape the roster in their image. What does the selection of the young frenchman mean for players currently on the roster? Let's take a look.
JT Thor
Charlotte owns a team option on Thor's contract that is up this summer. With the selection of Salaün, I believe that Charlotte will decline the option allowing Thor to become a free agent. If Salaün is on the senior club all year and not in the G-League, there would be too much overlap with his and Thor's skillset. JT Thor has been in the team's program for thee years already, and I believe Charlotte has seen enough. Thor will be a free agent in a few weeks time.
Davis Bertans
The drafting of Salaün also has be thinking that Bertans will not return in 2024 either. In a phenomenal Hornets' free agency preview, James Plowright detailed a scenario that has Charlotte waiving Bertans to open a roster slot for a free agent. Salaün will take minutes away from Bertans on the wing, and Charlotte should use this open roster spot to sign a guard who can space the floor.
Miles Bridges
I don't think drafting Salaün changes anything about Bridges' situation. Reports say that Charlotte have their number that they're comfortable offering Bridges, and if he is willing to accept that, I believe he will be a Hornet going forward. Salaün is a true developmental piece, and while he should (and will) play minutes in Charlotte early on, they need veterans in the front court to take some pressure off the rookie. Bridges provides real value as a shooter and playmaker. Even though he is a sieve on defense, his fit alongside the Hornets core is pretty perfect.
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller
The ball is theirs.
Salaün projects to be an off-ball menace, knocking down catch-and-shoot jumpers, finishing lay-ups off cuts, and putting back offensive rebounds. Other prospects Charlotte was linked to (Dalton Knecht and Reed Sheppard notably) were more ball-dominant players, but Salaün is the exact opposite. If Charlotte sees a long-term starting line-up that includes Ball, Miller, Salaün, and Mark Williams, the incumbent starters in the Hornets' back court will be initiating the offense every time down the floor.