Who will be LaMelo Ball's backup for the rest of the season?

With only around a month left in the 2024-25 Charlotte Hornets season, there is still a major topic of debate within the team: Who will be the backup point guard to star LaMelo Ball?
The Hornets have plenty of options at the moment to look at. Damion Baugh, Seth Curry, KJ Simpson, and Malachi Flynn all have valid arguments. That being said, Simpson has the best.
KJ Simpson
The 42nd overall pick out of Colorado, Simpson has been solid over the previous few weeks for the Hornets. Since February 4th, the rookie has averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while shooting 42.6% from the field and 33.3% from three.
Simpson was the team's second round selection, and has been one of many diamond in the roughs that Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has found in his short Charlotte tenure.
The 22-year-old was buried on the Hornets guard depth chart, with LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Nick Smith Jr, Josh Green, Seth Curry, Vasa Micic, and Cody Martin all set to get minutes over him.
However, as trades and injuries happened, Simpson was able to find himself a niche role on the roster, and he made sure to let Charles Lee know he earned those minutes.
The only issue? Simpson is on a two-way contract. With this, he may not see as much time with the team, and may spend more with the Greensboro Swarm to end the season. If this were to happen, then the Hornets would need someone else to be the team's backup point guard. Which, has been extremely hard to decipher.
Baugh is also on a two-way deal, and he is due to see time in Greensboro. Curry is more of a shooting guard, so it's hard to envision him in ball-handling roles. As for Malachi Flynn, he currently sits on a 10-day contract so who knows how long he will be with the squad.
For now, it feels like a safe bet to say KJ Simpson.
