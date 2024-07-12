Why the Hornets Should Retire Kemba Walker's Number
Last week, Kemba Walker announced his retirement from the game of basketball. Kemba was best known for a successful eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets which included x3 All-Star appearances and x1 All-NBA 3rd team selection. He his last four seasons in the NBA in Boston, New York, and Dallas before a short stint playing for Monaco in the Euroleague.
Kemba was beloved by the city of Charlotte. he gave everything he had for the team, which quickly turned him into a fan favorite and well respected teammate. In my mind, there is no question that Kemba Walker's jersey number (15) should be retired. The late Bobby Phills is the only other player in team history to have his jersey number retired after passing away in a car accident as a member of the Charlotte Hornets in 2000.
So why should Kemba's jersey be retired? Well, there's numerous reasons as to why #15 should be in the rafters in the Queen City.
1. Leading Scorer in Franchise History
As many know, Kemba is the Hornets all-time leading scorer in franchise history with 12,009 points scored. The next closest is Dell Curry with just 9,839 points. Kemba is the first ever Hornet to surpass over 10,000 points in team history. He surpassed Dell on Mar 29, 2018 in a loss to the Cavaliers. A season later it was his last season in Charlotte, which turned out to be his best season in Buzz City statistically with 25.6 points per game.
2. Hornets Leader in Three-Pointers Made
Kemba Walker came into the league not being known as a three-point shooter, but found himself as the team's leader in total three-pointers made after eight seasons playing for the team. In his first four seasons with Charlotte he had 370 total three-pointers made. In the last four seasons with the Hornets, Kemba had 913 total three-pointers made, which shows the improvement he made to his game. Over his time in Charlotte, he made 1,283 three-pointers, which is 354 more threes than second-place Dell Curry, who was known as being a sharpshooter. Kemba also holds the record for the most three-pointers in a season with 260 total three-pointers in the 2018-2019 campaign, and also competed in the All-Star 3-Point Contest.
3. Hornets Leader in Minutes Played
Kemba always gave it everything he had on the court. He was a true fighter, playing through injuries to be out there with his teammates and representing the city. Although Kemba doesn't hold the record for the most games played in Hornets history, he has the most minutes played in a Charlotte uniform with a total of 20,607 minutes played in the Queen City. The next closest is Muggsy Bogues with 19,768 total minutes played. Five of the eight seasons that Kemba was in Charlotte he played over 79 games, which shows how much of a true warrior he was having had three knee surgeries during his time with Charlotte.
4. Second in Franchise History in Total Assists
Kemba never had the help he needed to help push the Hornets farther into the playoffs, which also made it more difficult to get assists. He had to take the role of being a scorer as his best help was "Big" Al Jefferson, who was in the last stages of his career. Kemba achieved 3,308 assists across the eight seasons in Charlotte. Muggsy Bogues led the category with 5,557 assists.
5. Most 30,40, and 50 Point Games in Franchise History
There's one thing Kemba could do best and that was score the basketball. Not only did he lead the franchise in 30 point games, but also 40 point games, 50 point games, and 60 point games. Kemba recorded 84 games of 30+ points or more, which is 30 games more than second-place Glen Rice. He also accumulated 16 games of 40 or more points, which was six more games than Glen Rice had. Kemba is also the only Hornets player to have a 50 and a 60 point game. In 2016, he scored 52 points against the Jazz on MLK day and in 2018 he scored a miraculous 60 points versus the 76ers.
6. Tied for Most All-Star Appearances as a Hornet
There were many seasons where it felt like Kemba was snubbed from making the all-star team just because he was in Charlotte and the team had a lack of exposure and success. However, Kemba still made the all-star team three times during his tenure in Charlotte. Including, starting in the NBA All-Star game in 2019, which was held in Charlotte. Kemba and Glen Rice both accumulated three all-star appearances in their time with the team.
7. Top 10 in Steals and Rebounds for the Hornets
Kemba was always a player that played taller than he was because of his heart and that's what makes this statistic so impressive. Kemba is around 6'0 feet tall, but was top ten in steals and rebounds. Kemba recorded 2,317 rebounds in 605 games for the Hornets, which is the eighth most in franchise history. With 799 total steals he sits third in franchise history in that category, just behind Gerald Wallace and Muggsy Bogues.
8. His Loyalty and Desire to Play for the Hornets
It's not very often you get a guy like Kemba. In fact, there may never be another Kemba Walker in Charlotte. Kemba gave Charlotte everything he had each and every night and was one of the most respected players inside the locker room and outside the locker room. He played through numerous knee injuries, which ended up derailing his career later on after he decided to leave Charlotte in 2019. If there's anyone that deserves to get their jersey retired, it's Kemba Walker.
The city owes it back to him after everything he gave the fans in his tenure with the team. Many people became fans of the Hornets because of the way Kemba played. The way he could slice through the defense and find a way to score even with the lack of height he had amongst others. Kemba was the true definition of someone who was loyal to the team and also was someone who loved the city of Charlotte.
There's no question that Kemba Walker's jersey should be retired. He surpassed a lot of Charlotte greats in an abundance of categories and can definitely be seen as the greatest Hornet to ever play. Kemba embodies what it means to fight hard and do everything it takes to win and that's why no other player in Charlotte should ever be able to wear #15.
Although Kemba has retired playing from the game of basketball, it doesn't mean that he's done with basketballHe has already accepted a position to be apart of Charles Lee's and the Hornets coaching staff for the 2024-2025 season as a player enhancement coach
