The Top 5 "Culture Guy" Free Agents Charlotte Should Target
With two vacant roster spots, the Charlotte Hornets still has work to do to finalize their roster for the 2024-25 season. In recent years, the Hornets have struggled to add an experienced veteran to serve as a mentor and culture setter. The importance of veteran players in key leadership roles, such as Udonis Haslem in Miami, James Johnson in Indiana, and Taj Gibson in New York, cannot be understated.
Despite now having a vocal leader in Grant Williams, the Hornets still need veterans to help guide their young players. These additions are not expected to play major minutes unless there is a significant injury, so I've focused on their off-court contributions rather than their stats. Here are the top five options.
1. Wesley Matthews - SF/PF - - 15 Year Veteran
At 37 years old, Matthews is nearing the end of his career, bringing 15 years of experience since going undrafted. He's a wise veteran with an established relationship with Charles Lee from their time together in Milwaukee and last season in Atlanta, where new assistant GM Dotun Akinwale recently joined from.
Now playing more as a SF/PF, Matthews provides depth at a position where the Hornets need it and would be a great addition as a deep-roster 3&D option.
2. Antony Gill - SF/PF -4 Year Veteran
The Charlotte Christian alumnus has only four years of NBA experience but is known as Washington's "Culture Guy." At 31 years old, he likely still has something left in the tank and could play a valuable role behind Brandon Miller. Maybe he'd be interested in finishing his NBA career in his hometown?
3. Jae Crowder - SF/PF - 12 Year Veteran
Another player connected to Charles Lee from their time together in Milwaukee during the 22-23 season is Crowder. At 34, Crowder might still be chasing a championship, but if he's ready for a different role, reuniting with his former assistant coach could offer him a clear path to rotation minutes. Despite some questions about his ego in the past, Crowder has generally been a well-liked teammate.
4. Tristan Thompson - C - 13 Year Veteran
Long-time Cavalier Thompson (33 years old) has stayed in the league longer than expected, thanks to his work ethic and leadership. While Charlotte doesn't urgently need a center, Thompson would be a smart addition. He would challenge Williams and Richards daily in practice and hold his teammates accountable, addressing an issue the team has faced in recent years.
5. Svi Mykhailiuk - SG/SF - 6 Year Veteran
Listen, Mykhailiuk might not be the same calibre of veteran as the others, but he deserves a mention for a few reasons. First, he had a good run in Charlotte at the end of the 22-23 season and is familiar with the team and staff, even with some changes. Plus, Lee knows him well from Boston's championship team last season, and he could be a supportive presence. Lastly, he adds outside shooting to the forward spots, which the Hornets still need.
