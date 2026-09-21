3 Burning Questions Facing the Charlotte Hornets in Training Camp

The Charlotte Hornets are in a pivotal season. It's not that they need to contend or have major roster decisions (they already made those this offseason) to make. It's just that this is a crucial year to determine the future.

The Hornets have retooled the roster in an effort to be better and more flexible down the line. But 2026-27 will be the first glimpse of whether or not they can actually be better. Does a Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel pairing work on its own?

So, heading into training camp, there are a few burning questions that need to be answered after a whirlwind offseason and a season of great importance.

Brandon Miller's contract

In truth, the contract isn't that pressing. Brandon Miller doesn't have to (and may not) sign an extension right away. But it absolutely is hanging over everything. This particular question has a ton of subquestions.

When will he sign? How much will Miller cost? What does it mean for Kon Knueppel? Once it is agreed to, a new question will arise: Did the Hornets overpay? This is an intricate issue that has a fairly simple solution, though it remains unclear when that will happen.

Starting center competition

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) work for the ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets will roll into training camp with Moussa Diabaté as the starting center because he's the incumbent. However, there are plenty of projections and analyst takes that suggest Hannes Steinbach, their beloved rookie, will start.

Regardless, it is a competition. Steinbach looked incredible in Summer League. Plus, the Hornets cannot run the same offense that thrived with Diabaté last year since LaMelo Ball is gone, so perhaps Steinbach fits better. Does Naz Reid fit in as a center or a power forward, and if he's a center, who starts at the four?

Point guard rotation

We know Coby White will start, but we are not sure how much he'll play. Though not like LaMelo Ball, White has his own injury history, and he probably shouldn't play 36 minutes a night. Unfortunately, point guard depth behind him is not great.

The Hornets traded for Dennis Schröder and drafted Christian Anderson Jr. How much does Schröder have left in the tank? When will Anderson Jr. be ready and how much time will he spend with the NBA team? These are important questions to ask.

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