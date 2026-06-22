Best and Worst-Case NBA Draft Scenarios for the Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson is going to be a very busy man over the next 48 hours. He'll be trying to identify the right players in the first round of the draft, make a move for one if necessary, and also look at undrafted free agents who may be worth giving a shot to.

This thing can play out a million different ways. What are the best and worst-case scenarios, though?

Best-Case Scenarios

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Staying put with options

In an ideal world, Jeff Peterson doesn't trade up to get his guy and instead is on the clock with a tough decision to make. I'm thinking something like Michigan F Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan F Yaxel Lendeborg, Washington C Hannes Steinbach, and Arizona G Brayden Burries are all still on the board. If this happens, I'm not sure Peterson can go wrong with whichever name he turns in. The Hornets like stockpiling draft picks, and having to move up just a handful of spots to get someone is a big risk, especially when it's not going to be a clear-cut top player in the class.

A top guard slips, and Charlotte makes a move up

Jeff Peterson made it pretty clear early on that he loves this group of guards and sees several guys who will play a long time in the NBA. Crazy and unexpected things happen in the draft all the time, so it wouldn't be all that far-fetched to say one of Kingston Flemings, Keaton Wagler, or Brayden Burries drops. If the Hornets can be patient and make a deal with Milwaukee at 10, it wouldn't be a costly move, and you'd be getting one of the top guards in the draft. This would give them some insurance in case they can't get something done with Coby White.

Worst-Case Scenarios

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Michigan trio is off the board

The Hornets can still make a good pick at 14 if Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Morez Johnson Jr. all happen to be gone by the time they are on the clock, but it would be a bit of a gut punch, I would think, specifically the latter two, who are more likely to make it to 14 and are near-perfect fits. In the event this happens, you can expect the Hornets to focus on Hannes Steinbach, Karim Lopez, and Brayden Burries, assuming they haven't been selected.

Making both picks and going 0/2

This is more forward-thinking here, but it is something that needs to be discussed. Before the draft, I think we're all guilty of just assuming that whoever is selected is going to be the next piece of the core. As we've seen in recent years, that's not always the case, i.e., Tidjane Salaün.

My gut tells me the Hornets only make one pick in the first round tomorrow night, but if they keep them both, they have to hit on one of them. Dynamite analysis, right? But seriously, think about it. Charlotte has three firsts in next year's draft, but the talent is nowhere near this year's group. Plus, assuming the Hornets build on what they did this past season, it's going to be a while before they pick high in the lottery again. They have to come out of tomorrow night with one difference-maker.