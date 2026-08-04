Brandon Miller Speaks on LaMelo Ball Trade, Leadership Criticism

The blockbuster trade between the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves centered around point guard LaMelo Ball happened forty days ago, but for many in the Queen City, the sting of the move is still fresh.

Over the last few weeks, we've heard guys like Grant Williams , Kon Knueppel , and Charles Lee offer their thoughts on the deal. Now, we have heard from Brandon Miller for the first time, who was clearly disappointed by his departure. Miller talked about the move on The Road Trippin Show.

Brandon Miller on the LaMelo Ball trade & the media narratives surrounding him:



“Seeing your brothers, day one’s gone you know it hurts…I feel like the media kind of had him looking crazy a lot of times…”



(via @RoadTrippinShow) pic.twitter.com/uThTNJ805o — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) August 4, 2026

“It’s tough, man. It’s tough going through trade deadline. Seeing your brothers from day one gone, it hurts, but I think we all know the NBA game," Miller stated. "I know he will be great in Minnesota and what they have going on there. Of course, he still has a lot to learn. I feel like everybody that’s that young has a lot to learn, so just excited to see his growth. I was excited for him last year with his leadership growth. I feel like the media had him looking crazy a lot of times. He was looked at as not a good leader.”

When asked if he could say something about that, he said, "Of course!"

As we have noted several times over the years, the narrative that the national media ran with was rather ridiculous. Sure, he may take some low-percentage shots at times and make some bold decisions with the basketball, but that has zero to do with his care level or leadership skills.

Like Miller, I think if you could get everyone who played with Ball to give their true, honest opinion about his leadership, they would tell you that he holds everyone accountable and takes the game very seriously.

Is Miller the new face of the Hornets?

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his thee-point basket during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Hornets don't have the flashy play of LaMelo Ball anymore, they still have some extremely talented offensive playmakers. Between Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and Coby White, that's a ton of backcourt firepower.

Knueppel led the NBA in three-point shooting as a rookie, but Miller is the one that most view as the guy who was handed the keys to the organization. He still needs to improve as a shot creator and expand his shot diet, but the chances of that happening are much stronger for him than they are for Knueppel.

Regardless of who becomes the new "face of the franchise," the Hornets will need their young sharpshooting duo to elevate their game to become a true threat in the East.

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