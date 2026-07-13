Charles Lee Shares Perspective on Hornets' Astonishing Trade of LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee has his work cut out for him in 2026-27. The third-year coach will have to revamp an offensive system that thrived around LaMelo Ball to the tune of a top-five offensive rating.

Ball is gone, as is Miles Bridges. In their places are a ton of three-point shooters that Lee will get to utilize. Still, it's going to be a very different offense than the one he ran last year, which seemed like it was going to be a staple of the Hornets' future.

🎧 Charles Lee on roster moves and the future: "Our front office did make some moves, and I thought that they had the long-term vision in sight. We had a ton of success, we have a very passionate fan base, and so I know some of the moves seem daunting to them, but I do think that… pic.twitter.com/FPT4CkwYz5 — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) July 12, 2026

The coach shared his thoughts on the trades, the future, his new roster, and more.

The future for the Hornets

All of a sudden, the Hornets' future looks very different. Miles Bridges being gone is not such a shock, but LaMelo Ball's exodus certainly is. Still, like many, Charles Lee maintains that the roster is in good shape moving forward.

"Our front office did make some moves, and I thought that they had the long-term vision in sight," Lee said during a Summer League contest the Hornets would go on to lose.

He continued, "We had a ton of success, we have a very passionate fan base, and so I know some of the moves seem daunting to them, but I do think that it's going to help us in the long run of being able to sustain success."

He understands, like Kon Knueppel, that fans are having a tough time with these changes, but he firmly believes that they'll be able to sustain success better this way. Time will tell if he and Jeff Peterson are right.

New-look roster

Naz Reid is the biggest newcomer in this roster shuffle, but part of the trades is opening up a starting spot for Coby White, who re-signed for three years after the Hornets traded Ball. Don't read too much into the timing of those things.

Charles Lee said, "I think that having Coby [White] as the starting point guard to set the table for a bunch of guys, I'm looking forward to him having an expanded role this year. Naz Reid, all the versatility that he brings offensively and defensively will create a different dynamic for our group."

White is not the facilitator that Ball is, and he never will be, but he is a better point guard at generating rim pressure, and he's a more efficient shooter with less volume, so there will be opportunities for Reid and others.

Goodbye, LaMelo

Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee talks with guard LaMelo Ball (1) during a time out | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Some have speculated that Charles Lee didn't like coaching LaMelo Ball, that the point guard was a tough player to coach. That is likely very far from the truth, and Lee admitted that saying goodbye to his franchise star was tough.

He said, "It was, it is hard. We built such a great relationship, Melo and I, personally and professionally. Those phone calls are never easy ones." They're especially tough when you're trading a key piece of the first bright spot in the last decade.

Lee further praised Ball, "I thought that he helped our group create a foundation, a standard for how we want to operate every day. I think that he's really just scratching the surface. There's more for that young man to achieve, and I'm looking forward to following the rest of his career."

Like many Hornets fans, Lee believes Ball is going to continue to do great things. Fans are disappointed it's not happening in Charlotte, but as Lee has said, he believes this may ultimately be the best thing for both sides.

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