Hornets Wrap Up Summer League Action with Fourth Straight Loss

The one-year reign of Summer League supremacy is now really over for the Charlotte Hornets.

On Friday night, the team officially wrapped up their time in Las Vegas, playing and losing a consolation game to the Sacramento Kings 92-90.

The Hornets, who trailed by as many as 15, rallied to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, going up six after a Hannes Steinbach free throw with 7:42 to play in the game. The teams then traded control for several minutes before Sacramento pulled ahead on a 6-0 run. Charlotte had chances to both tie and take the lead later, but were ultimately doomed by missed free throws from both Tidjane Salaün and Michael Ajayi. Charlotte shot just 71% from the line. In comparison, the Kings finished 81%.

Guard Emanuel Sharp was one of six players from Sacramento to finish in double figures. He led the way with 16 as the Kings avenged their loss to the Hornets in last year’s Summer League title game.

The Kings set the tone early, going up by 12 after the first quarter. Their defense clearly did a number on Charlotte’s offense throughout the evening, as the Hornets were limited to just 18.5% shooting from three. In total, Charlotte shot only 41% from the field.

Despite the defeat, the Hornets had plenty to feel good about, as four players finished in double figures. That includes the 2026 14th overall pick, Steinbach, who came out hot, scoring nine of Charlotte’s first 11 points. He finished with a game-high of 22 points and 11 rebounds. It was his third double-double of tournament play and second in as many games.

Not to be outdone, fellow rookie Christian Anderson undoubtedly played his best game this summer. After several tough outings, the 2026 18th overall pick bounced back in a big way with 18 points while tallying eight assists and four rebounds. Equally encouraging was the fact that he limited his turnovers to just two for the game.

Salaün meanwhile had 18 while Wyatt Fricks tallied 11.

Ajayi also had a nice game, barely missing out on a double-double with nine points and rebounds. He finished with four assists.

Charlotte went just 1-4 during their time out West, closing things out with their fourth straight loss. The Hornets' lone win was against Orlando in their first game of the event last week. Sacramento, meanwhile went 2-3 this year in Summer League competition.