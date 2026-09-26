Breaking Down the Charlotte Hornets' Trade for Rob Dillingham

If you're reading this there's a chance Jeff Peterson just traded you.

The league's transaction happiest decision-maker reportedly made another deal on Saturday evening, sending the recently acquired Buddy Hield and cash considerations to the Chicago Bulls for Rob Dillingham.

Dillingham, a Hickory, North Carolina native, holds career averages of 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 41/32/70 shooting splits. The Charlotte Hornets will be the third franchise Dillingham has played for in his young career -- he was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves before they flipped him to Chicago for Ayo Dosunmu at the 2026 trade deadline.

What Does This Mean for the Hornets?

Ultimately, not much.

When Charlotte acquired Hield and Ryan Nembhard in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith earlier in the week, I referred to the move as 'back of the napkin math' for Jeff Peterson and the Hornets.

This trade can be filed in that same folder.

Dillingham makes ~$3M less than Hield in 2026-27 without any further guarantees on the rookie deal he is playing on, making his contract easier to waive on roster cut down day than Hield's, which explains why Charlotte had to send cash to the Bulls to get this deal done.

The real kicker for Charlotte is that they created a $9M trade exception (assuming they used one to acquire Dillingham) in the deal, adding to their ever-expanding war chest of avenues to collect more players and assets. According to Spotrac, the Hornets have TPEs of $2.3M, $7M, $40.8M, and $4.5M. When teams need to pinch pennies around the margins to solidify accounting for bigger trades, look for the Hornets to wield those TPEs to acquire bottom-of-the-roster players and draft assets alongside them.

I think this trade also make it clear that the Hornets' roster is set in stone for 2026-27. With Dillingham, Nembhard, and Pat Connaughton as most likely cut candidates, Charlotte's depth chart on opening night should look something like this (assuming health, which is already in question for a few players).

Point Guard: Coby White / Dennis Schroder / Christian Anderson Jr.

Shooting Guard: Kon Knueppel / Grayson Allen / Sion James

Small Forward: Brandon Miller / Royce O'Neale / Liam McNeeley

Power Forward: Naz Reid / Grant Williams / Tidjane Salaun

Center: Moussa Diabate / Ryan Kalkbrenner / Hannes Steinbach

Unless Peterson makes another marginal move before the Hornets open their season in Brooklyn on October 28th, this is who will be donning the purple and teal on opening night.

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