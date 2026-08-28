Can Coby White Replace LaMelo Ball? Here's What the Numbers Say

The Charlotte Hornets made a lot of calculated bets this offseason. One of them was that they could replace LaMelo Ball's production.

Ball was such a talent that it's hard to imagine, but as Kevin O'Connor pointed out, the numbers suggest it might be possible. In fact, they suggest that White for Ball might be a smart move, after all.

🎙️ @tomhaberstroh: "This team, dude, they have a chance to break the three-point record next year."



🎙️ @KevinOConnor: "This team is deep. They can play different styles... one of the teams I'm tuning in to watch more than anybody else."



Can Coby White replace LaMelo Ball? 🧐 https://t.co/7Dbaa4KgAJ pic.twitter.com/CEZOopgotl — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) August 27, 2026

O'Connor said, "The number one question: is LaMelo Ball replaceable? Can White replace LaMelo Ball? Cause if you look at the numbers last year, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, that offense was unbelievable... Take LaMelo out, they weren't so great."

But, as O'Connor pointed out, the numbers with White and without Ball are "pretty much equal." It's a small sample size, but here are the differences:

+0.6 offensive rating

-6.9 defensive rating

+7.1 net rating

+0.1% turnover rate

This is comparing a sample of 1,920 minutes with Ball and just 309 with White, so it's a little bit of an unfair comparison. Nevertheless, the numbers are good. This is undoubtedly what the Hornets saw when they planned to trade Ball and re-sign White.

O'Connor continued, "I do think if there's any reason for optimism for what Charlotte could be following up on their spectacular second half of the year, I think it is how the team was strengthened and deepened with Naz Reid [and others]."

But ultimately, it comes down to replacing Ball with White. Tom Haberstroh said it won't be the same style of play or type of offense since Ball and White are very different players, but that White could offer more steadiness.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) talks with guard Coby White | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, Haberstroh added, White can flat out score. He may not have the volume of Ball, but scoring isn't an issue, and it shouldn't an issue for a roster full of capable shooters. This team, dude, they have a chance to break the three-point record next year," Haberstroh added.

O'Connor wrapped it up by saying that they're not a contender in the East, but "they're close." The Hornets probably wanted to hear just that after making a seismic change over the offseason.

So, can White replace Ball? In some ways, no. In others, yes. The numbers, in a tiny sample size, are quite good. Whether or not that will hold up over a full season without the threat of Ball coming in remains to be seen.

But perhaps White is the kind of player that can help this team in the future and keep up the offensive quality.

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