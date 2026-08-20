Can Coby White Be the Franchise Point Guard for the Hornets? Or is He a Bridge?

The Charlotte Hornets pivoted from the LaMelo Ball era for many reasons, but one of them, as Charles Lee recently put it, is that they're quite bullish on Coby White as a starter.

Right after the Ball trade, the Hornets re-signed White to a three-year deal. His numbers off the bench for Charlotte last year after the midseason trade were phenomenal. Look at this per-36 slash line: 29.1 points/5.7 assists/5.5 rebounds.

Per 100 possessions, he scored 40.1 points, the best mark of his career by a wide margin. Simply put, he was outstanding, and though he'll never line up with LaMelo Ball, he should be great again in 2026-27.

But what does that make White? Is he the new franchise point guard, or is he the bridge to the next one, and a really good bridge at that?

Well, for starters, White is absolutely a starting point guard in the NBA. He was before the trade, and now that Ball is gone, he will be again. He was overqualified as a bench player, to be totally frank.

Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) in action against the New York Knicks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is he the kind of guy you can build a team round, a Ball-esque franchise face? That is unlikely. Now, he's never had this level of talent around him, but after seven years in the NBA, he is what he is. He's not likely to morph into a superstar.

White, to answer the proposed question, kind of exists in a gray area between bridge and franchise player. He is very good, and it would not at all be surprising if he spent the next eight years with the Hornets before retiring from the NBA.

It would also not be surprising if, in three years, when his contract expires, he goes elsewhere and the Hornets turn to Christian Anderson Jr. or another young, exciting point guard. However, true superstars don't grow on trees, so the Hornets may just be content with not having a franchise guy there. You don't have to have franchise-level players at all five spots. Teams usually don't.

This season will reveal a lot about his standing with the franchise. If he levels up with Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel alongside him for regular minutes a night in Charles Lee's system, then perhaps he could become that "franchise player."

But if not, he'll be a very solid point guard for however long the Hornets want.

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