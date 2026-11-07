Charles Lee Raises Uncomfortable Question About NBA Injuries and Offseason Workouts

The Charlotte Hornets have experienced several injuries over the last few seasons, and head coach Charles Lee is wondering if the current offseason preparation of NBA players can be improved.

The Hornets head coach spoke with the media recently and gave some insight into the number of injuries that occur around the league, specifically focusing on soft-tissue injuries. He did not point fingers at Charlotte's medical staff but rather questioned whether or not players are giving their bodies enough time to recover.

"Obviously, the league-wide trend right now has been injuries, and some of these soft tissue injuries... as soon as I started hearing some things, just as a staff, I was like, 'We gotta rethink what we do in the summer!'" Lee said.

NBA teams have put so much emphasis on player development that players are working on their game all year long. For some players, the offseason isn't much of a break anymore.

Has Year-Round Player Development Become Too Much?

Nov 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics center Luka Garza (52) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee talked about how things were different years ago, when players would return to their teams about two weeks before the start of training camp. Now, with the emphasis on player development, players want to get back to work as soon as their season is over.

For the players on non-playoff teams, that means some are getting back into the gym almost immediately after their season ends. They want to get back on the floor and start working on the things that they need to improve on.

While it is understandable that players would want to get back to work as soon as possible, especially young players trying to make a name for themselves in the NBA, is it possibly doing more harm than good?

The Hornets have had a lot of injuries the past few seasons, and many of those have been to key players. Charlotte has already dealt with injuries to several important players this season. Staying healthy would give Charlotte a better chance to build consistency and find out what this team is made of.

There's not enough evidence to say that offseason workouts are causing soft-tissue injuries. There are many reasons why players suffer these types of injuries.

Lee's comments highlight a concern around the NBA and the possibility that teams need to rethink their current player development approach. Player development remains a major part of Charlotte's plans. Player development is crucial to a player's success, but so is allowing sufficient rest and recovery time.

For Charlotte, it's a conversation worth having after another stretch of injuries. Lee's comments suggest that finding the right balance between offseason work and recovery is something the Hornets are already thinking about.

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