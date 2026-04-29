Charlotte Hornets Free Agent Big Board: Must-Sign Targets and Dream Acquisitions

The Charlotte Hornets have plenty of money to spend in free agency. They're set up nicely if they want to make a splash. However, don't expect it. This crop of free agents is fairly top-heavy, and there's no world where LeBron James to the Hornets makes sense. But there is a world where these six other free agents make sense.

6. Zach Collins

Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12) brings the ball up court guarded by Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One thing the Hornets need is size in the frontcourt. They also need physicality, and ideally, they'd get both in one package. Enter Zach Collins. At 6'9", he's as tall as Moussa Diabaté, and at 250 pounds, he's much bigger and stronger. He is known for his imposing style of play and would make for a fantastic rotational big.

5. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook brings nothing to the table shooting-wise, but he does two things the Hornets like: offensive rebounding and playmaking. With Westbrook as a backup point guard, Charles Lee would have to get creative to find spacing in the second unit, but there are few better playmakers available to take over running the offense when LaMelo Ball sits.

4. Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) celebrates against the Houston Rockets | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Hornets do go after Westbrook, then they could hedge their bets by signing Luke Kennard, adding to their collection of Duke sharpshooters. Kennard has shot 44.2% from three on 4.1 attempts per game in his career, and he'd be a fantastic sub for Kon Knueppel to keep elite spacing and shooting from deep on the floor at all times.

3. Collin Gillespie

Speaking of backup point guards, the Hornets could look at Collin Gillespie. The point guard is not yet 27 and just set the Phoenix Suns' record for threes in a season. He would provide the shooting that Westbrook does not, and he's much younger, fitting in nicely with the group the Hornets have right now.

2. Tobias Harris

The Hornets are currently in their Detroit Pistons arc. They're going from perennial loser without lottery luck to a decent playoff team (even if they didn't technically make the playoffs since they had the same exact record as Detroit in 2024-25 when they first made the playoffs) to a contender. Signing Tobias Harris did a lot for Detroit's growth, so why wouldn't the Hornets target him as well?

1. Coby White

Not that losing Collin Sexton and some second-rounders for a few months of Coby White wasn't worth it, but it would sting to lose White. In those months, he became a Hornets legend and proved just how well he fits (and how badly Charlotte needs him). No matter what, the Hornets must sign White, even if all they plan to do is run it back. They can't run it back without him.

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