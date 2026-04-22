Major Predictions On All Things Hovering Around Charlotte Hornets This Offseason

The Charlotte Hornets had a really delightful year, a crushing Play-In loss notwithstanding. They answered every major question about the roster core and have set themselves up incredibly well for the future. That doesn't mean there aren't questions facing them, though. We've got the answers to the biggest ones.

Re-sign Coby White?

The biggest thing facing the Hornets is the free agency of Coby White, which says a lot about the shape the roster is in and the quality of White as a player. He was excellent for the Hornets after coming over at the deadline, completely transforming the bench.

He is, however, predicted to command a salary near $30 million. That's a lot for a sixth man and backup guard, especially since we can probably count on LaMelo Ball to stay healthy now. However, the Hornets have plenty of money, and they traded for him with the intention of re-signing.

Prediction: White re-signs for four years and $100 million

Brandon Miller extension?

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots the ball against the Miami Heat | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Hornets can sign Brandon Miller to a max extension this offseason. He is eligible to sign for five years and up to $275 million, or 25% of the salary cap. The question is likely not if the Hornets will extend him, but for how much.

Miller is the glue that keeps everything together. They were 3-14 with him on the sidelines with an early-season shoulder injury. Though it was a different regime, the Hornets signed LaMelo Ball to a max extension with injury concerns because of how valuable he was to the team, so the same will likely be done here.

Prediction: Miller signs an extension through 2032

Trade Miles Bridges?

Miles Bridges has been on the trade block for a couple of years, though it's worth noting that the Hornets haven't really been the ones putting him there. Still, rumors persist, and they will crop back up once trading can resume.

I've been on the trade Bridges bandwagon for a while, and I think the Hornets will be, too. He was the worst member of the historic starting five, and the Hornets were 5.9 points worse (translates to 13 fewer wins) with him on the floor. Combine that with the fact that Grant Williams was +10.2 (adds 19 wins), and this becomes a pretty easy choice given his $25 million salary.

Prediction: Bridges is flipped in a modest trade that doesn't bring in a superstar

Big free agency splash?

The Hornets have a lot of money. They have $60.6 million to go before the luxury tax, and they're $73.3 million below the second apron. Even with a White contract and Miller extension, there's money to be spent and with the team trending up, now may be the time to do just that.

However, this is not a good free agent class to splurge in. It's top-heavy, and the likes of LeBron James, CJ McCollum, and Kristaps Porzingis aren't of interest to the young Hornets. There is talent, but there's not talent for them to go all-in and spend their cap space on a big name.

Prediction: Hornets add someone like Isaiah Hartenstein or Tobias Harris, but they won't make a big move

What to do in the draft?

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) dives for a loose ball | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hornets have the 14th (barring a literal 2.4% miracle chance of moving into the top four) and 18th picks in the NBA draft. They could, according to mock drafts, use those to select Michigan center Aday Mara and Alabama forward Amari Allen. That wouldn't be bad.

However, unless they do trade Bridges or fail to re-sign White, there just aren't enough meaningful roster spots to go around for two rookies. It's likely that Liam McNeeley and Tidjane Salaun both make leaps and join the rotation, so space on the NBA roster is hard to come by.

Prediction: Hornets package 14 and 18 to move up to around 10 and draft someone like Nate Ament or Yaxel Lendeborg

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