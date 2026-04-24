Free Agent Signings (and a Trade) the Hornets Can Make to Take the Next Step in 2026

The Charlotte Hornets, for the first time in what feels like forever, took a huge step forward this season. They were competitive, and if not for a tough start due to some injuries, they'd likely be in the playoffs right now.

Regardless, the future is exceptionally bright. 2026-27, much like its predecessor, will be an important year. It's one more contractual year of LaMelo Ball. Brandon Miller will be one year closer to free agency, too.

To take that next step, I don't believe the Hornets need to make sweeping changes and change things. Their starting five was the best in the NBA this year, and they had a good bench, too. They can sign some free agents and make some trades, though, which will help inch them forward.

Sign Coby White

It may not be terribly flashy to re-sign the one meaningful player that they're losing to free agency, but it's the most important thing they need to do this offseason. Coby White is the perfect bench guard, and he's now a Hornets legend. It doesn't have to be rocket science.

Trade for Lauri Markkanen

Ok, this might be a pretty substantial splash, but he'd be a good fit for the Hornets. He could replace Miles Bridges, the weak link of the starting five, who'd be included in this deal along with some first-round picks. Markkanen's defense is roughly the same as Bridges', and he'd provide size and shooting that would allow the Hornets to keep Moussa Diabaté in the lineup.

Sign Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) reacts after a play against the Charlotte Hornets | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Pistons helped expose the Hornets as having a physicality deficiency, and Tobias Harris is a free agent. The Pistons made their leap into the playoffs after they signed Harris, so it's pretty obvious why Charlotte should be interested in this. He's not a premier name, but he'd make a nice addition to help give them a reliable veteran who can play tough.

Sign Luke Kennard

I thought the Hornets should have looked into Luke Kennard last year, but they can do it this year. Kennard's shooting off the bench could be an incredible weapon, allowing the Hornets to maintain elite spacing even when Kon Knueppel sits. If they bring back White, adding Kennard would make him a whole lot better, too.

Sign Russell Westbrook

Coby White would be the backup point guard, but he's more of a scorer. Russell Westbrook's lack of shooting would hurt, but his playmaking would keep the offense humming with LaMelo Ball on the bench. And at this stage, unlike years ago when people wanted the Hornets to trade for him, he won't cost that much.

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