Hornets Trade Target Big Board: Ranking Potential Acquisition for the Offseason

The Charlotte Hornets may end up waiting to make the big splash that will push them over the chips and, as Jeff Peterson has alluded to, push all their chips forward. That is probably the smartest way to do it after surging into the nine seed in 2025-26.

However, that doesn't mean they won't do it. There are reports all the time that they'll have interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant's name was just linked to the Hornets. So if Charlotte does go down that path, they should look at the following targets.

5. Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Charlotte Hornets forward center Moussa Diabate (14) tip off | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Pat Riley said he'd only trade Bam Adebayo for eight firsts and Victor Wembanyama. But if the Hornets were serious about it, they could probably convince him. It would be steep, but he'd fit in so well with these Hornets, so it has to be on the list even if it's virtually impossible.

Trade cost: Miles Bridges, Grant Williams, Tre Mann, 2027 first-round pick (via Miami), 2027 second-round pick, 2029 second-round pick, and 2030 second-round pick (all own)

4. Zion Williamson

If the Hornets can get LaMelo Ball to commit to his health and stay on the court, then they very well could do the same for Zion Williamson. And if they can do that, he would be fantastic, bringing size and playmaking to the power forward spot that Charlotte could absolutely benefit from. A rebuilding Pelicans squad probably won't high-ball the Hornets here, either.

Mock trade | Spotrac

Trade cost: Josh Green, Grant Williams, Tre Mann, 2027 first-round pick (via Miami), 2026 first-round pick (18th overall), and 2032 first-round pick (own)

3. Myles Turner

I am really not sold on Myles Turner's contract, but I am sold on this: 2.1 blocks per game in 11 seasons and a career 36.5% mark from three-point range. The Hornets need shooting and size/physicality to upgrade from Miles Bridges, and Turner is one of the few bigs who can add both.

Trade cost: Miles Bridges, 2030 first-round pick (own), and 2027 second-round pick (via New Orleans)

2. Santi Aldama

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) shoots during the second quarter | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A bit of a realistic one. Santi Aldama is on the should-be-rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies, so he should be available if the Hornets want. The Grizzlies would love to swap out for Miles Bridges' expiring deal, and Charlotte would love to get some size in the frontcourt without sacrificing shooting. Aldama's shot 34.9% or better from three in each of the last four seasons.

Trade cost: Miles Bridges for Aldama and a 2028 second-round pick

1. Lauri Markkanen

I wrote about adding Lauri Markkanen here. Essentially, he's as much of a non-factor as Miles Bridges on defense, and in the Hornets' offense, he'd be a much better offensive weapon. He also has size in the frontcourt that Charlotte badly needs.

Trade cost: Miles Bridges, Tre Mann, Josh Green, 2027 first-round pick (via Dallas), 2032 first-round pick (own)

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