Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Christian Anderson

If the Charlotte Hornets make both of the selections they currently own in the 2026 NBA Draft, one of them should be a guard.

There are a number of guard prospects at the top of the draft who will likely be off the board when Charlotte makes their first selection at #14 overall, but this is a deep class of ball handlers who project to be impactful players at the next level, and the Hornets should have their pick of the litter among the tier two guards at either of their slated draft spots.

One of those guards, Christian Anderson Jr., recently completed a workout with in Charlotte, and is an intriguing prospect that deserves consideration when assessing potential Hornets draftees.

Scouting Christian Anderson

Anderson is a 6'1" point guard who makes up for his lack of height with a massive 6'6" wingspan. He played two years of college basketball at Texas Tech, and enters the draft with a claim to be considered the best shooter among this class of prospects.

Everything about his game builds off his three-point acumen.

In his sophomore season as a Red Raider, Anderson fired away on 11.6 three-point attempts per 100 possessions (85th percentile) and connected on 41.5% of them (87th percentile) -- that combination of volume and accuracy is as good as it gets at the college level. Furthermore, he was only assisted on 42.6% of his long-range makes, proving his ability to create space and knock down jumpers off the dribble.

As a shooter, Anderson is the complete package. He is comfortable off the catch, firing away with a lightning-quick, smooth stroke that is tough to contest. Off the bounce, Anderson is able to string together dribble moves to create space from defenders to get his shot up off step backs, pull ups, and side steps.

He then uses his gravity to deke defenders out of position to open up passing lanes where his vision shines. Anderson is one of this classes premier pick-and-roll players due to his intersection of passing and shooting -- a trait that will fit well in Charlotte's ball-screen heavy offense.

Anderson has every trick available in his tool kit as a ball screen creator.

Put two on the ball? Anderson can throw any pass in the book to expose the over-leveraged defense, be it a pocket pass to the roller or a skip pass to beat the tagging helper. Play drop coverage? Anderson will step into a pull-up jumper and make you pay (He shot 41.7% on pull-up threes this year according to The Athletic). Go over the screen and run him off the line? Anderson will calmly step inside the arc and knock down a mid-range jumper, an area where he shot 42.7% in his sophomore season at Texas Tech.

His chemistry with the rim-rolling JT Toppin made for one of the best two-man games in all of college basketball last season, and it's easy to picture Anderson developing that same mind-meld with the Hornets' bigs, Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner, who are both solid screeners, rollers, and play finishers.

Outside of the shooting, though, questions loom about Anderson's viability as an NBA player.

Although he has a positive wingspan, Anderson has a slight frame that will absolutely get picked on by opposing offenses. He weighed in at 180 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, and he has no path to defend any position other that point guards at that size. He is a willing defender, but effort can only take you so far when you lack the requisite physical tools.

His slight frame shows up on offense too, as Anderson struggled to get to the rim in college. He only attempted 3.4 shots at the rim per 100 possessions, a 9th percentile number for college guards. Anderson finished 72% of those shots at the rim, displaying some fancy footwork and solid touch in the restricted area, but the volume is a legitimate concern. He's not particularly athletic, stunting his ability to blow by slower defenders, and he'll need to develop an off-two-feet game within 15 feet to be able to play in crunch time -- he is too perimeter-oriented as it is.

Analyzing Anderson's Fit in Charlotte

If Charlotte re-signs Coby White, Anderson would be a nice "break glass in case of emergency" option as a third guard. His play style that is predicated by creating advantages with ball screens as a passer and shooter is akin to both LaMelo Ball and White, and inserting Anderson in their stead will allow the Hornets' offense to keep humming in situations where it would have cratered in the past.

Anderson also boasts some of the intangible traits that the Hornets covet. He stewarded the German national team to multiple medals in FIBA competitions at the youth levels, and Texas Tech was consistently been one of the better teams in the country with Anderson running the show.

The Hornets' appetite for a player like Anderson will come down to the classic 'floor vs. ceiling' question.

Anderson is one of the highest-floor players in the class. What you see is what you get, and due to his lack of elite size, his upside is capped without an outliter developmental arc that sees him develop a Jalen Brunson-like interior scoring package. If the Hornets are comfortable with adding Anderson as a depth piece in the first round, his skills would make some sense in Charlotte.

However, if they are looking for a high-upside player at a position of need, they'll stay away from Anderson. He won't fix Charlotte's self-assessed needs of strength and physicality, and according to all reports, the Hornets are looking to upgrade their front court, not their back court, this offseason.

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