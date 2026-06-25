Charlotte Hornets Updated Rotation Following LaMelo Ball Trade, Coby White Re-Signing

What a week it's been for the Charlotte Hornets so far! They just traded LaMelo Ball, a move that was met with a lot of skepticism and discussed live on the Charlotte Hornets on SI podcast HERE.

In more well-received news, they reportedly re-signed Coby White and drafted two exciting rookies to their roster.

As a result, the rotation has been completely shaken up. So who starts now? Who comes off the bench? Who sees little playing time? Let's go over the status quo.

Point Guards

Coby White | Christian Anderson Jr. | Tre Mann

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Well, this feels awkward. For the first time in years, LaMelo Ball doesn't sit atop the Hornets' point guard mountain. Instead, Coby White, who's close to signing a 3-year 74 million deal, will start.

The real uncertainty for this position is what happens between Christian Anderson and Tre Mann. Mann had a good start to the 2024-25 season before sustaining a back injury.

Still, he got a three-year extension the following summer. But last season, he never looked the same, barely seeing the floor and not doing much of anything when he did.

Anderson, on the other hand, is coming off a great season for Texas Tech, where he shot the three-ball very well and dished 7.3 assists per game.

But he's also an undersized guard on the skinnier side, so playing him a lot without getting burned defensively could be difficult. Still, it's more likely that he gets the chance to prove himself first, before Charles Lee circles back to Tre Mann, who is probably out of the rotation most nights.

Find out more about Anderson in this feature from Hornets on SI.

Shooting Guards

Kon Knueppel | Sion James

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The only position unaffected by this week's madness. Kon Knueppel is the undisputed starter, or as undisputed of a starter as anyone can be at this point.

He's backed up by Sion James, who had an overall solid rookie year and will be able to play more off the ball now that Christian Anderson is here.

The Small Forwards

Brandon Miller | Liam McNeeley | Tidjane Salaün

Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Again, the starting spot here shouldn't be in question. Miller will be an even bigger part of the Hornets' game plan now that LaMelo Ball is gone.

As for the backup... No more Josh Green. Not that Green played a massive role last season, but he saw spot minutes when wing defense was needed.

Grant Williams isn't really mobile enough to play the three, and Pat Connaughton's team option might not be picked up. That leaves us with Liam McNeeley and Tidjane Salaün. The 6th pick in the 2024 draft has made strides over the course of the last season, especially with his improved three-point shot.

Salaün went from 28.3% on threes in his first season to 43.4% last year, attempting about two a game. The Frenchman probably won't keep up that percentage, but if he can land somewhere in the midst of the thirties, that would be enough for about ten minutes per game on a team that doesn't have any other wings.

Power Forwards

Miles Bridges | Naz Reid | Grant Williams

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bridges and Williams are familiar faces at this point and need no introduction. Reid is also not a complete unknown, earning 6th Man of the Year honors for the Timberwolves in 2024.

He's a floor spacer who can also go to work from the short midrange and likes to have the ball in his hands quite a bit. His offensive game screams starter, but the defense has never really come around for him, and so he was an eternal bench spark for the Timberwolves.

It is possible that Reid starts simply for his offensive production, and it is equally as possible that Bridges is traded over the course of the summer. But for now, Bridges seems more likely to remain the first option, simply because he's been so for a long time, and Reid has only started 77 games in his 7-year NBA career.

Centers

Moussa Diabaté | Hannes Steinbach | Ryan Kalkbrenner

Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Moussa Diabaté proved himself worthy of starter minutes last season and so he should get them again this year. He was part of the Hornets' best lineups, helping both their defense and offense with his undeniable energy and rebounding.

Kalkbrenner had to play big minutes as well, but more so out of necessity. With a lottery pick joining the center rotation, his playing time should go down based on the matchup.

The case for Steinbach playing more than Reid is mainly that he is very capable offensively, something the Hornets haven't had in any of their big men for a while. Now they have it twice in Kalkbrenner and Reid, a duo that could be deadly offensively and will surely get the chance to prove just that.

Final Rotation Chart:

Starter Back-Up Spot Minutes PG Coby White Christian Anderson Jr. Tre Mann SG Kon Knueppel Sion James SF Brandon Miller Liam McNeeley Tidjane Salaun PF Miles Bridges Naz Reid Grant Williams C Moussa Diabaté Hannes Steinbach Ryan Kalkbrenner

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