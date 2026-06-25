Hornets Make Stunning Decision to Trade LaMelo Ball to Minnesota Timberwolves

Well, that escalated quickly. Just last night, a report from Shams Charania of ESPN came out that the Hornets were listening to aggressive trade offers on the face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball. Not even a full 12 hours later, a deal has been made, according to Charania.

The trade

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: LaMelo Ball, Josh Green

Hornets receive: Naz Reid, 2033 1st round pick (unprotected), three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030), and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033).

Also, last night, reports from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that the Timberwolves preferred not to include Reid in a deal, but with the assets they have, they really had no choice if they wanted to get this deal done.

The 6'9" big man has been one of the best Sixth Men in the league over the last handful of years and is coming off arguably the best year of his career, where he averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The decision to trade Ball is a risky one for Jeff Peterson, who has virtually called all of the right shots since he landed the job as the Hornets' President of Basketball Operations a few years ago. The team finally turned the corner in 2025-26, becoming one of the hottest teams in the league, which featured one of the best five-man lineups statistically in a long, long time.

LaMelo Ball is an elite playmaker, and while his style may not be for everyone, he is one of the best facilitators in the game. Guys like Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller benefited greatly from his passing ability and saw their production suffer when he was not on the court with them. Knueppel had a fantastic rookie season, but much of it stemmed from Ball (and others) setting him up. As a matter of fact, 92.3% of his three-point makes were assisted. Just 7.7% were created on his own.

Perhaps Peterson saw this as an opportunity to capitalize on LaMelo staying healthy for the first time in several years, but even then, it's a questionable move, and return for that matter. If this doesn't work out, it could set the franchise back several years. A very bold move to make a blockbuster deal like this, breaking up the young core, immediately after establishing some momentum.

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