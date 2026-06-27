Coby White Appears to Dispute Report He Rejected Hornets’ Initial Offer

From the moment the Charlotte Hornets acquired Coby White from the Chicago Bulls, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has made it very clear that the intention is to keep him in the Queen City for the foreseeable future.

He admitted that the reason they made the deal back in February instead of waiting until free agency this summer was so that they could have his Bird Rights, making it easier for them to get a new deal done.

He reiterated how important re-signing White was after the first round of the draft, calling him "the priority" of the offseason. At the time, no one thought much of it, but when the LaMelo Ball trade went down a couple of days later, it all made sense as to why he put an emphasis on the word "the."

A couple of days ago, a report surfaced from Kelly Iko of Yahoo! Sports stating, "Charlotte also quickly resumed negotiations with White, who sources say initially turned down an offer following the Finals in search of a starting role, now with definite clarity on his potential future under Lee."

A little over three hours after that article was published, White posted the below tweet.

Don’t believe everything you read lol — whitecoby2 (@CobyWhite) June 26, 2026

That could mean anything, if we're being honest. Heck, even one fan in the replies to that post asked if it was regarding his intent to sign a three-year deal to remain in Charlotte. But I think it's pretty fair to assume it was in response to that report that he rejected an offer from the Hornets earlier this offseason.

Coby White wants to be in Charlotte

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) alongside forward Brandon Miller (24) give an interview after the overtime win during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think I'm in a blessed situation," he responded to the first question he was asked as a Hornet. "I'm fortunate to be back home in North Carolina. I'm super excited about the opportunity that's ahead.”

White was born and raised in North Carolina and played his college ball at UNC, so it means a little more to him to put that Hornets jersey on. Even if Ball was still in place, I'm not so sure that would have meant White would have left. He wants to be a part of a winning organization, and he embraced his role as the Sixth Man this past season. Obviously, the Hornets have a long way to go before they can be dubbed a "winning organization," but they made strides toward that this past season, and he never once gave the indication that he wanted this to be a short chapter of his NBA career.

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