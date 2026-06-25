Coby White 'Intends to Sign' Multi-Year Deal to Remain with Charlotte Hornets

After a quiet day in round two of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets have quickly become the most active team in the league.

This morning, they agreed to a trade that will send LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Naz Reid, 2033 1st round pick (unprotected), three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030), and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033).

And now, it appears Coby White is going to remain in Charlotte after all. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, White "intends to sign" a three-year, $72 million deal to take over Ball's spot in the starting lineup.

The Hornets acquired White back at the trade deadline in February from the Chicago Bulls, which sent out Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng, and three future second-round picks (2029 and two in 2031).

Although this signing is not yet official, this was something that Charlotte absolutely had to get done after the decision to trade LaMelo.

Following the first round of the draft on Tuesday night, Hornets President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson was asked about White's future in Charlotte, and looking back at his response, he may have been hinting at something going on behind the scenes, i.e., trade talks around LaMelo.

“Coby, he knows this. I FaceTimed him the other day, and he was out of the country. He’s the priority," he emphatically stated. "To bring him back here, I said it whenever we made the trade for him. I just love everything that he’s about. There’s no doubt that he helped us. He made us better. He hit one of the biggest shots in Hornets history. But it’s not even about that shot. It’s just his approach, coming in on a daily basis. He’s a professional; his habits are incredible. He is the priority, and he knows that.”

White is a North Carolina guy through and through. He was born in Goldsboro, played his high school ball at Greenfield in Wilson, and then went on to play for the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. Staying in Charlotte has to mean the world to him, knowing he'll be near family and friends, playing for his home-state franchise.

In 21 games with the Hornets last season (all off the bench), White averaged 15.6 points, three rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 36% from three-point range. He's definitely not the facilitator that LaMelo Ball is, but he's capable of running the offense and making things happen for his teammates.