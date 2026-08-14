Could You Make the NBA? The Greensboro Swarm Are Giving Players a Chance to Prove It

Do you think you could have made that missed layup? Made the right pass? Or even held your own as a defender against a pro?

Well, now you have the chance to prove it.

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced on Friday that on Saturday, September 19, the team will hold open tryouts for "prospective players". This one-day tryout will take place at the UNCG Kaplan Center for Wellness, and where participants will have the chance to earn an invitation to the Swarm’s training camp, which begins at the end of October.

The opportunity comes at an interesting time, as the Swarm are looking to build off of a G-League Finals victory. As they enter the 2026-27 season as reigning champions, an open tryout could give an overlooked player an opportunity to enter the organization.

Swarm president Steve Swetoha said the organization is excited to continue building after its championship season, and continued, "Our open tryout allows us to connect with talented players from across the country and expand our player pool as we identify individuals who fit our culture and can contribute to the next chapter of Swarm basketball. We look forward to welcoming the next group of players who have the talent and determination to compete in the NBA G-League."

Registrations for the tryout opened on Friday and will only be accepted online, where the link will be posted at the end of this article. To secure a spot in the tryout, the prospects are asked to complete their application and pay a $260 non-refundable application fee through August 31. The fee increases to $300 starting September 1.

Check-in for the tryout will begin at 9 AM ET on that Saturday, and the tryout will take place from 10:30 AM until 2 PM. Space will be limited to just the first 125 individuals, and it is recommended to show up earlier to secure a spot in the tryout.

An invitation to training camp would not guarantee a spot on Greensboro's roster, but it would give an open-tryout participant an opportunity to compete directly for a place in the organization

The Swarm have joined several teams who have hosted a tryout ahead of their 2026-27 season, including the Delaware Blue Coats and the Motor City Cruise. For aspiring professional players, these tryouts are able to present them with a rare opportunity to make their mark, and showcase their skills in front of a professional organization.

While earning a spot is certainly difficult, it is not an impossible task.

In 2016, an undrafted guard out of Cal Poly, David Nwaba, paid $150 for an open tryout with the Reno Bighorns. Nwaba's rights were traded to the Los Angeles D-Fenders, where after joining the team for training camp went on to make the opening night roster.

A year later, Nwaba made his NBA debut after signing a 10-Day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he saw action against the Charlotte Hornets. Nwaba went on to have a six year NBA career, where he averaged 6.8 points, and made around $15.3 million in career earnings.

For anyone who has ever wondered whether or not they could have a professional career, the Swarm are allowing them to have the opportunity to find out.

Interested in trying out? Register for the Greensboro Swarm’s 2026 open tryout here.

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