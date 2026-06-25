Crafting Potential Trade Packages for Hornets' Superstar Guard LaMelo Ball

Could the Charlotte Hornets really trade LaMelo Ball this offseason?

If they do, the package they receive in return will be fascinating. Last summer, Desmond Bane was shipped from Memphis to Orlando for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks, and a pick swap in 2029. Universally considered an overpay for Bane's services, that package does feel like one Charlotte could request for a player of Ball's ilk who nearly made the first All-NBA team of his young career in 2026.

Another recent trade that comes to mind is the deal that sent Trae Young, a player who's market value was considered similar to Ball's last winter, to Washington. In order to acquire the multi-time All-Star, Washington only had to trade CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in what essentially amounted to a salary dump for the Hawks.

Any trade package for LaMelo Ball will fit somewhere on the Trae Young/Desmond Bane pendelum, leaning heavily towards the Bane side. According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Toronto and Minnesota are the two leading suitors for Ball's services with varying levels of interest.

Before we dive in here, let me be clear: I don't think either of these teams can offer a package that doesn't include their star player (Scottie Barnes and Anthony Edwards) that would tempt the Hornets. LaMelo Ball proved to be one of the league's preeminent offensive engines last season, evidenced by how difficult it was for Charlotte to score when he was on the bench, and you just don't trade that proverbial dollar bill for a stack of quarters.

With that said, let's craft some potential trades that could send LaMelo Ball to either of those teams.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto receives: LaMelo Ball

Charlotte receives: R.J Barrett, Collin Murray-Boyles, Allen Graves, Toronto's 2028 and 2030 first-round picks

If Charlotte is looking to add physicality, this is the way to do it.

Barrett is a skilled downhill drives who punishes opposing defenses at the rim with his powerful left hand. The 26-year-old is coming off one of the most efficient shooting seasons of his career (55.0% effective field goal percentage) where he made 70% of his attempts at the rim -- he is on a $29M contract that expires at the end of the 2026-27 season.

The selling point here for Charlotte is the combination of Graves and Murray-Boyles.

According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, Charlotte was interested in drafting Allen Graves with one of their two first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft because they coveted his rare skill set that set analytical models ablaze.

While Graves is still a major unknown with tons of potential, Murray-Boyles announced his presence as a sure-thing in this year's NBA playoffs. In a seven-game series against the Cavaliers, Muray-Boyles averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks, shooting 65% from the field. He was a two-way star versus Cleveland that shined due to his tantalizing combination of size, physicality, and IQ. Murray-Boyles is the ideal type of connective, defensive-minded front court player that could thrive alongside Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller long-term.

Ultimately I don't think this is enough for a player of Ball's stature at this juncture, but this offer from Toronto would at least have me answering the phone if I'm Jeff Peterson.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota receives: LaMelo Ball

Charlotte receives: Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo, Joan Beringer, Minnesota's 2028 and 2030 first-round picks

McDaniels is the centerpiece here, and I don't think Charlotte entertains any offer from Minnesota that doesn't include the burgeoning two-way star. Only 25-years-old, McDaniels has made a major leap from the 28th overall pick in the 2020 draft to a 15 point-per-game scorer that defends up and down the perimeter as well as anybody in the sport.

The problem here is that Stein and Fischer are calling McDaniels 'off limits' in trade talks, and that that they'd also 'prefer to not trade' Naz Reid. If neither of those players are available, than what are we even doing here?

Beringer is more of an unknown, but he's young, supremely talented, and could offer the Hornets the type of rim-running, shot-blocking big they thought Mark Williams could be.

This is just one simple framework of a deal, but Minnesota could get creative and expand the three-team deal that sent Julius Randle to Brooklyn and Nic Claxton to Chicago and fold Charlotte into it. In that case, more assets could swap hands between these four teams and send further sweeteners to the Hornets.

If the offer is the one I suggested above, Charlotte should say no. Any deal with Minnesota must include a third team because the Wolves just don't have the asset pool to make a serious offer for Ball in my opinion.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets