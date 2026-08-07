Crafting the All-Time Charlotte Hornets Starting Five

The Charlotte Hornets don't have a long, illustrious history. They've only been around since the very late 1980s, which makes them one of the youngest franchises in the NBA. It doesn't help that they've spent a large chunk of that time being pretty bad. Still, there are some really good players who could make up a solid all-time starting five.

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) moves the ball during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LaMelo Ball remains the most talented player in franchise history. No one the Hornets have ever had was capable of making the highlight-reel plays he did, and he was a good three-point shooter. He was even a solid team defender in the right system, and despite the brief tenure, he absolutely earned a spot in the Hornets' starting five.

Shooting Guard: Kemba Walker

It was an impossible decision to pick between the most talented player in franchise history and the best player in franchise history, so I decided not to. Kemba Walker can slide to the two and operate in a two-guard lineup. Walker was just too good to leave off the list, leading the franchise in points all while carrying pretty awful rosters to some relevancy.

Small Forward: Glen Rice

Glen Rice had a career shooting slash line of 45.6%/40%/84.6%. Those are incredible numbers. Rice only played three seasons with the Hornets, so there is zero longevity. But he made the All-Star team all three years and averaged an astonishing 23.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 44.4% from three during those seasons.

Power Forward: Larry Johnson

Larry Johnson spent the first five of his 10 NBA with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 19.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in five seasons. He shot 49.6% from the field, and he won Rookie of the Year in 1991-1992. The next year, he made All-NBA second-team, which is a peak no Hornet has surpassed.

Center: Alonzo Mourning

I was quite tempted to go with Al Jefferson here, but it's hard to argue with the fact that Alonzo Mourning is a Hall of Famer. He was a two-time All-Star with the Hornets, a Rookie of the Year runner-up, and a sixth-place Defensive Player of the Year finisher during those three seasons. He averaged 21.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and an impossible 3.2 blocks per game.

Honorable Mentions: Dell Curry, Al Jefferson, Muggsy Bogues, Baron Davis, Kendall Gill, Gerald Wallace, Emeka Okafor, and Eddie Jones.

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