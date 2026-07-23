Miles Bridges is turning the page on both his career and his life.

For the first time since he was traded from Charlotte, the veteran forward spoke to the Phoenix local media about how it feels to now be a member of the Suns.

In his introductory press conference, Bridges thanked the Hornets, not only for jump starting his career but also giving him a second chance following a domestic violence charge from the summer of 2022.

“It’s mixed feelings about me being here but I take full responsibility for my actions,” Bridges said. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Despite support from the Suns, Bridges said he was aware of the negative fan reaction to the trade and admitted it might take some time to earn their trust. He said he’s not intimidated by the work, having already experienced a character rebuild within the Buzz City fan base.

“I had been in Charlotte for eight years, I’ve done a lot of stuff in their community and I’ve earned their respect and trust,” he said. “I know I have to do that here.”

Earlier this offseason, Bridges as well as a future first and second round pick were sent to Phoenix in exchange for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, and a 2033 first-round pick.

Phoenix general manager Brian Gregory called Bridges past actions, “Unacceptable.”

Prior to making the trade, Gregory said the team conducted a thorough evaluation of Bridges off court issues. On top of that, they also considered what Bridges did upon returning to the game following his one-year hiatus after the 2022 season.

“When we put all those together, we came to the conclusion and feel very strongly he does and will live up to the standards of what we have here,” Gregory said.

Gregory says Bridges is off to a great start in Phoenix, despite the fact the new forward interrupted his night of fun in Las Vegas.

“Miles was in town (in Phoenix) looking at houses. I get a text at 9:45, and I’m not embarrassed to admit I’m at the Backstreet Boys concert, and it’s Miles wondering if he can get in the gym right now to get a workout in,” Gregory recalled. “That’s exactly who we are bringing in and that is why it’s a great fit.”

Bridges averaged 17.1 points last year for Charlotte while grabbing 5.8 rebounds in 77 starts. It was the first time in four years he did not average more than 20 points a game.

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