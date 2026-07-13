Miles Bridges' Move to Phoenix Made Official

As the flurry of pre-agreed-upon trades continues to come in around the entire NBA…

Charlotte received another trade confirmation today on forward Miles Bridges – drafted by the Hornets in 2018 – and his move to the Phoenix Suns. It’s now official, per Charlotte Hornets PR.

There weren’t any amendments to this trade, unlike the LaMelo Ball to Minnesota move, which turned into a four-team deal at the end.

The finalized trade between Charlotte and Phoenix sends Bridges and two picks to the Suns in exchange for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, and Phoenix’s 2033 unprotected first-round pick. The two picks Charlotte is sending out are a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick, which is the least favorable from Charlotte, Utah, Cleveland, or Minnesota in 2029.

Say what you want about the Ball trade – whichever side of the fence you land on – but this deal was incredible business. The Hornets retain full control of all their OWN first-round picks and send likely the least valuable first-round pick in Charlotte’s entire war chest to Phoenix…

While the Suns are struggling for assets, in general, Phoenix still managed to ship out another unprotected option in 2033 – the same draft in which the Hornets have control of Minnesota’s 2033 pick from the LaMelo Ball trade — to Charlotte in exchange for the Michigan State forward.

Bridges wasn’t just drafted by the Hornets in 2018; he’s been with the Hornets ever since. It’ll be a change for everyone involved… but if anyone needed new scenery?

It’s Miles Bridges. I’ve written about it before, too that Bridges' value was always going to be highest in Charlotte, with LaMelo Ball there playing with him. The two are reported to be best friends; the moment Ball was traded, though, the most predictable thing that’s happened since then was Bridges moving soon afterward.

Ultimately, Bridges leaves Charlotte in rare heir, however you feel about that:

Miles finishes his Hornets tenure fourth on the all-time list in Charlotte basketball history in total games played, sitting behind some Charlotte legends in Kemba Walker, Muggsy Bogues, and Dell Curry.

Ball signified the beginning of a new era of Hornets basketball, and it was only right that, if Ball went, a new era would begin… that Bridges headed out with him.

Some in Charlotte say good riddance – but I do wish Miles the best, and I would much rather give him a “good luck” than the former.

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