Three Free Agents the Charlotte Hornets Should Consider Signing This Summer

Team needs change quite often throughout the course of a season. If you were to ask me a couple of weeks ago what the Charlotte Hornets needed more than anything, it would have been a quality backup point guard.

The front office addressed that by landing Coby White in a trade with the Chicago Bulls. He'll be a free agent this summer, but the Hornets feel confident that they'll be able to get a new deal done.

So, where should Charlotte turn its attention to next? I've got three free agent options the Hornets should consider this summer, all of which would help improve the frontcourt.

Thinking big(ish): Kristaps Porzingis

Jan 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots past New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Porzingis is someone I thought the Hornets would take a look at last summer. The Celtics clearly had to shed some money, and Charlotte, at the time, appeared to have an obvious need at center. Instead, he surprisingly landed with the Hawks, but only appeared in 17 games for them this season before being dealt to Golden State at the deadline. Although he's around forever, he's only 30 years old, so he could absolutely be a key piece of what the Hornets are trying to build for the foreseeable future. He gives Charlotte flexibility by playing either the four or the five, and would help improve their frontcourt defense. He has a career defensive rating of 108.5.

Quality veteran option: Harrison Barnes

Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Barnes has played for four teams throughout his 14-year NBA career, and I'm still shocked that the Hornets are not one of them. The organization loves the Carolina and Duke ties, and he's been available in one way or another multiple times. Obviously, at this stage of his career, you're not looking for Barnes to come in and take a starting spot. You're looking to stabilize the bench and add a veteran presence who has playoff experience. By signing Barnes to a one-year deal, the Hornets could buy some more time for Liam McNeeley and Tidjane Salaün to develop. But as he's proved this season, he can still give you quality minutes and a little boost offensively. So far, he's shooting 44% from the floor and 37% from three-point range.

Thinking cheap: Dean Wade

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Like Barnes, this one isn't going to blow anyone away because it would be a depth signing, but at this point, I'm starting to think that's what the Hornets need more of as opposed to searching for upgrades in the starting lineup. Wade will be one of the better 3&D frontcourt options on the market this summer, yet should still have a very affordable asking price. He's not a terrific rebounder by any stretch of the imagination, but will space the floor even more for the Hornets' young core, considering he's a career 36% shooter from downtown.

