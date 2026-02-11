NBA Announces Suspensions for Hornets’ Moussa Diabaté, Miles Bridges

Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons played a tough, physical game that went down to the wire. Throughout the course of the night, players on both sides exchanged words, and early in the third quarter, mayhem ensued.

It all started when Jalen Duren shoved Moussa Diabaté in the face after being fouled. Diabaté charged after him and started swinging to get him back. He was doing everything he could to reach Duren, but was being held back by teammates and members of the coaching staff.

Miles Bridges then went running across the court, taking a swing at Duren, which prompted Pistons' forward Isaiah Stewart to leave the bench and get involved.

Fighting in an NBA game is cause for an automatic fine and suspension, so we all knew this was coming. The severity of them is determined by a number of things, including whether or not the player involved is a repeat offender.

Moments ago, the NBA announced that Diabaté will be suspended for four games while Bridges will also be required to sit out four. On the Pistons' side of it, Duren was hit with a two-game suspension, and Stewart will be forced to sit out seven games, due to having been a part of a dust-up multiple times throughout his career.

What does this mean for the Hornets?

Earlier today, we saw the Hornets anticipate the suspensions by recalling Tidjane Salaün and PJ Hall from the Greensboro Swarm. Salaün will likely slide into the backup role at the four behind the veteran Grant Williams. In 31 games this season with the big league club, Salaün is averaging 6.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the field and 44% from three.

Rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner is now in line to regain control of the starting duties at center in Diabaté's absence, leaving Hall and the recently acquired Xavier Tillman Sr. as the two options off the bench.

Losing those two pieces is going to be a tough obstacle for the Hornets to overcome, even with the All-Star break on deck. Charlotte will play its final game before the break on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off is set for approximately 7:10 p.m. ET.

