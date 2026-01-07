Can the Hornets keep it rolling? Score predictions for tonight's matchup vs. Toronto

Fresh off a 27-point beatdown of the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, the Charlotte Hornets are back in the friendly confines of Spectrum Center, looking to win three straight for the first time all season.

Will the Hornets keep things rolling? Here is how our team sees things playing out tonight in Uptown.

Zach Roberts: Raptors 109, Hornets 106

The Hornets are riding high after an upset, no, a domination, of the Thunder. They're inevitably going to come back down to earth. This is an easier matchup, as they've beaten the Raptors before, but I don’t think the Hornets are better than Toronto. They're good enough to keep it close, but Toronto will want some revenge, and the Hornets are going to have a letdown after last game.

Philip Trapp: Raptors 114, Hornets 108

Fresh from a stunning 124-97 road win over OKC, the Hornets return to Spectrum Center with momentum but facing a stiff test against a Toronto team that's been far more consistent this season. If Charlotte’s offense continues to hum behind LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, it should stay competitive, but Toronto’s depth may prove decisive in a 114-108 Raptors win.

Evan Campos: Hornets 113, Raptors 111

These teams are more evenly matched than the records suggest, and Charlotte simply has more offensive talent than Toronto, which is what swings this one late. With Jakob Poeltl out, the Hornets should control the glass again, but the wings and guards still have to contain Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, who can get downhill when ball pressure fades. The Raptors are a legit good NBA team, no doubt, so it will take another excellent shooting performance and an active defensive effort, but Charlotte finds a way to make it three straight in the series.

As always, you'll be able to tune into FanDuel Sports Network Southeast to stream the game live, or you can listen to Hornets' play-by-play man Sam Farber on WFNZ radio. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 7:10 p.m. ET.

Be sure to tune back in later this evening to get the Hornets' final injury report. As of now, Brandon Miller is listed as questionable.

