Charlotte Hornets announce LaMelo Ball-less starting five against Utah
The Charlotte Hornets are just minutes away from tipoff against the visiting Utah Jazz. Both teams have turned in their starting lineups, so let's take a look at the first group on the floor.
Notably, the starting five does not include star point guard LaMelo Ball. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back and the third game in four nights, the Hornets will be without their lead playmaker. Charlotte's offense has cratered without LaMelo on the floor, and the biggest key for Charles Lee's unit will be on the offensive end as they try to scrounge up points without Ball.
The Five for the Hive
Collin Sexton
The eighth-year guard played just nine minutes against the Timberwolves last night, but will be thrusted back into a larger dose of playing time with LaMelo Ball out. Sexton’s 5.8 free throw attempts per game leads the Hornets.
Sion James
The rookie out of Duke will be making his second career start tonight. James contributed 8 points, 4 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in in his first career start on Thursday against the Magic.
Kon Knueppel
After shooting 16-30 from deep in the first four games of his career, the rookie has made just 2-12 three point attempts over the last two games against the Magic and Timberwolves. That number will regress to the mean for the rookie at some point, but the sooner the better for the Hornets.
Miles Bridges
The veteran forward chipped in 30 points last night, including shooting 6 makes from downtown. His 41.3% from three on the season is well above the 34.1% he has averaged for his career.
Ryan Kalkbrenner
The rookie center’s status for the game was potentially in doubt for personal reasons, but he will indeed be available for the matchup. The Hornets will appreciate his 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 stocks per game against a large Jazz frontcourt.
Starters for the Jazz
Keyonte George
Svi Mykhailiuk
Lauri Markkanen
Taylor Hendricks
Jusuf Nurkic
Tonight's game tips of at 6 P.M. EST on the FanDuel Sports Network. Charlotte looks to end a three-game skid against a young, but talented Jazz squad coming into the game well-rested.
- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
LaMelo Ball's ankle injuries continue, status vs. Minnesota is in question
Is it time to panic about the Charlotte Hornets' defense?
The Hornets attempt to put an end to losing slide versus Minnesota