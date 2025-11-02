All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets announce LaMelo Ball-less starting five against Utah

A look at how the Hornets will play things without their star.

Ian Black

Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) attempts.a shot against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) attempts.a shot against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets are just minutes away from tipoff against the visiting Utah Jazz. Both teams have turned in their starting lineups, so let's take a look at the first group on the floor.

Notably, the starting five does not include star point guard LaMelo Ball. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back and the third game in four nights, the Hornets will be without their lead playmaker. Charlotte's offense has cratered without LaMelo on the floor, and the biggest key for Charles Lee's unit will be on the offensive end as they try to scrounge up points without Ball.

The Five for the Hive

Collin Sexton 

The eighth-year guard played just nine minutes against the Timberwolves last night, but will be thrusted back into a larger dose of playing time with LaMelo Ball out. Sexton’s 5.8 free throw attempts per game leads the Hornets.

Sion James

The rookie out of Duke will be making his second career start tonight. James contributed 8 points, 4 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in in his first career start on Thursday against the Magic.

Kon Knueppel

After shooting 16-30 from deep in the first four games of his career, the rookie has made just 2-12 three point attempts over the last two games against the Magic and Timberwolves. That number will regress to the mean for the rookie at some point, but the sooner the better for the Hornets. 

Miles Bridges

The veteran forward chipped in 30 points last night, including shooting 6 makes from downtown. His 41.3% from three on the season is well above the 34.1% he has averaged for his career. 

Ryan Kalkbrenner

The rookie center’s status for the game was potentially in doubt for personal reasons, but he will indeed be available for the matchup. The Hornets will appreciate his 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 stocks per game against a large Jazz frontcourt. 

Starters for the Jazz

Keyonte George

Svi Mykhailiuk

Lauri Markkanen

Taylor Hendricks

Jusuf Nurkic

Tonight's game tips of at 6 P.M. EST on the FanDuel Sports Network. Charlotte looks to end a three-game skid against a young, but talented Jazz squad coming into the game well-rested.

- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

LaMelo Ball's ankle injuries continue, status vs. Minnesota is in question

Is it time to panic about the Charlotte Hornets' defense?

The Hornets attempt to put an end to losing slide versus Minnesota

Published
Ian Black
IAN BLACK

Home/Gameday