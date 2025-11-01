Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Charlotte Hornets are back in action tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking the first night of a back-to-back. Can the Bugs snap their current two-game slide and get back in the win column? Here's what our staff sees playing out in tonight's matchup.
Schuyler Callihan: Timberwolves 128, Hornets 110
Even with LaMelo Ball being available, I just don't see the Hornets getting things turned around tonight. The defensive end of the floor has been a nightmare for them these past two games, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
Zach Roberts: Timberwolves 119, Hornets 114
I’m inclined to believe the Hornets, as evidenced by the past two games, are not quite able to hang with good teams without Brandon Miller. But since the Wolves are without Anthony Edwards, it kind of evens out. Still, the Hornets have yet to prove they can actually win a game like this.
Owen O'Connor: Timberwolves 126, Hornets 108
It’s looking like the Hornets will face the Ant-less Timberwolves tonight without Brandon Miller and a banged-up LaMelo Ball. While the Timberwolves have the depth to afford losing their top player, the Hornets don’t exactly have that luxury. It should be a big scoring night for Collin Sexton and Kon Knueppel, but the lack of star power will hurt the Hornets.
Austin Leake: Timberwolves 125, Hornets 111
The Hornets have been playing bad basketball lately, as they’ve allowed three straight games of 70+ point halves to their opponents. While the Timberwolves will be without their star player in Anthony Edwards, the Hornets will likely be without\ Brandon Miller. I expect a big night from Miles Bridges, Collin Sexton, and Tre Mann.
Albert Bottcher: Timberwolves 120, Hornets 105
It seems like the longer Brandon Miller is out, the harder it'll be for this Hornets team to compensate for his absence. Minnesota will be without Anthony Edwards, too, but Randle/Reid/DiVincenzo/McDaniels will pick up his scoring load and hand Charlotte another loss.
The Hornets and Timberwolves are slated to tip things off at approximately 6:10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
LaMelo Ball's ankle injuries continue, status vs. Minnesota is in question
Is it time to panic about the Charlotte Hornets' defense?
The Hornets attempt to put an end to losing slide versus Minnesota
The Hornets unquestionably have two of the biggest steals from the 2025 NBA Draft