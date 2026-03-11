Grant Williams & Eight Kings Ruled Out for Charlotte-Sacramento Matchup

Here in just a few hours, the Charlotte Hornets will take on the Sacramento Kings, and with a win, they'll move back a game above .500 on the season. Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the Hornets announced that forward Grant Williams (injury management) will be out for tonight's contest.

Heavy minutes for Miles Bridges

With Grant Williams out and Tidjane Salaün still nursing a calf strain, it leaves the Hornets with an extremely thin frontcourt. Fortunately for Charles Lee and Co., there should be much concern considering the state of the Kings. Bridges did not play well at all last night, going just 2/13 from the field and 0/4 from three. His cold shooting goes beyond one night, too. In five games this month, Bridges is shooting 30% from the field and 16% from three — that can't continue for much longer.

Coby White returns to the bench

For some reason, the Hornets decided to rest Coby White last night instead of tonight against a poor and extremely banged-up Kings team. That decision nearly came back to bite them as Portland went up big on the Hornets last night before going ice cold on the offensive end. Also, LaMelo Ball picked up his fourth foul three minutes into the third quarter and his fifth with six minutes into the game. Sion James played well, but it would have calmed everyone's nerves had White been in uniform.

There's not much left of the Kings

You know that honey-do list your wife or your friend's wife makes for your best bud? It's usually pretty long, isn't it? Well, somehow I think I may have come across something longer and that would be the Kings injury report. Sacramento has ruled out nine players for tonight's game, eight of which are due to injury. The other is a two-way player who is down in the G League.

Here is the entire list of players they have ruled out: Dylan Cardwell (L Ankle), Devin Carter (R Calf), De’Andre Hunter (L Eye), Zach LaVine (R 5th Finger), Malik Monk (R Ankle), Keegan Murray (L Ankle), Domantas Sabonis (L Knee), and Russell Westbrook (R Quad).

The Hornets and Kings are slated to throw the ball up in the air at approximately 10:10 p.m. ET. You can stream the action on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sam Farber's call on Sports Radio WFNZ.

