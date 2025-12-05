Former Hornets legend opens up on Kon Knueppel's rise, LaMelo Ball rumors

Alonzo Mourning may be better known for his time with the Miami Heat, but he's one of the most talented players to ever wear the teal and purple of the Charlotte Hornets. This summer, Bleacher Report named him the best Hornet ever.

So he knows a thing or two about the Hornets, and he's had his eye on them even when retired and doing other things. In doing so, two things have caught the NBA Hall of Famer's eye: Kon Knueppel and LaMelo Ball.

Knueppel caught Mourning's eye for his incredible form. Surprisingly, if the season were to end today, the Rookie of the Year would probably be Knueppel. That's over Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, Ace Bailey, and other "can't-miss" prospects from this class.

He's flirting with 50/40/90 splits and doing it all without either LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller (and sometimes neither) in the lineup at times. He's been spectacular, and Mourning said with a chuckle in an interview with Video Gamer's DJ Siddiqi, “He can shoot, man. That’s all I can say. He can flat-out shoot it.”

As for Ball, the attention hasn't necessarily been positive. Ball's struggled to shoot the ball a little bit this year, and he's been banged up yet again. That and another dreadful Hornets start (fourth-worst record in basketball after having the third-worst last season) prompted trade rumors.

Dec 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives past New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Ball denied those rumors online and to the press after a practice, but those rumors have persisted for years and, sometimes, where there's smoke, there's fire. A trade certainly can't be ruled out, but Mourning believes it will all come down to Ball.

When asked about a good fit for Ball, the NBA legend said, "Man, I don’t know. He’ll determine what his future is.” In essence, Ball will drive the boat on this one.

It stands to reason that Mourning is correct here. The Hornets have said time and again they want to see what a healthy Ball, Knueppel, and Brandon Miller can do together. At times, they've looked electric together, but they just haven't shared the court much.

So as long as Ball is happy to stay in Charlotte, which it seems like he is, the Hornets won't trade him. He'll determine when he's not happy, and a decision will likely be made then unless things continue to get worse this season.

