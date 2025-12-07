Score predictions for the Charlotte Hornets' matchup with the Denver Nuggets

The Charlotte Hornets finally got back in the win column for the first time in a long time, the other night, taking down the Toronto Raptors on the road. Can they make it two in a row?

Here are our picks for tonight's contest.

Schuyler Callihan: Nuggets 128, Hornets 114

Even if LaMelo were healthy, I'm not sure it makes much of a difference. The Nuggets are one of the most complete teams in the league, and the Hornets frontcourt is going to have its hands full with Nikola Jokic. Denver wins comfortably.

Zach Roberts: Nuggets 136, Hornets 111

Without LaMelo Ball, this offense will have a tougher time, but he wouldn't help the defense, which will have an incredibly tough time with both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. This should be a laugher.

Colin Keane: Nuggets 124, Hornets 98

The Nuggets are my non-OKC favorite to win it all this year. Nikola Jokić is on a mission (more so than ever), and teams like the Hornets are basically a practice session for Joker and Co. Charlotte will come out aggressive in the first quarter, but Denver will wear them down over 48 minutes, and this won't be a game for much of the second half.

Ian Black: Nuggets 131, Hornets 114

The Nuggets' offense is a buzzsaw, and the Hornets are just trying to field enough players for a healthy backcourt. A close game would be a surprise with the lopsided matchup that appears, but the Hornets are coming off a surprising win on Friday against the Raptors.

Matt Alquiza: Nuggets 120, Hornets 103

If you are within arm's reach of the Spectrum Center at 6:00 PM, you might get called up to play point guard for the Hornets tonight. With a large contingent of their key contributors on the injury report and four days off until their next game, Charlotte feels like they're fine punting tonight's game against Denver to prioritize their health moving forward.

The Hornets and Nuggets will tip the action off at 6 p.m. ET inside Spectrum Center. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

