Hornets Pack the Brooms, Looking for a Season-Sweep Against the Wizards

The Hornets (26-31) kick off a three-game road trip on Sunday, this time heading to Washington to take on the division rival Wizards (16-39). This will be the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season. The Hornets won each of the three prior meetings this season by an average margin of 15 points per game.

Carrying over the red-hot success that was seen before the All-Star break was always going to be the goal for the Hornets, but through two games back, the team has yet to pick up a win. Key shot-makers Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball have especially struggled with efficiency since the return, combining to make just 20/72 shots from the field and 8/40 threes over the two games.

While the other starters either struggled or were not present due to suspension, rookie Kon Knueppel had himself a night on Friday against the Cavaliers. The fourth-overall pick out of Duke shot an efficient 11/20 from the field and 7/15 from three on his way to 33 points in 37 minutes, while also chipping in six rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Despite coming up short in the win column twice since the break, there is still reason for optimism that the Hornets can continue their ascent up the Eastern Conference standings. Both losses came in close-fashion against talented Rockets and Cavaliers squads who are in the upper half of their respective conference’s playoff standings.

There are also reinforcements on the way in the suspended Moussa Diabaté and Miles Bridges, who are expected to return in the next game against the Bulls, and the trade deadline acquisition Coby White, who is still working his way back from injury. Without them, though, the Hornets will lean more heavily on the starting backcourt to get their shots back on track.

The Wizards have returned from the All-Star break with back-to-back wins against the Indiana Pacers despite the roster being in a bit of a state of flux due to the Anthony Davis trade and a variety of injuries.

Alondes Williams was able to take advantage of the increased opportunity last time out as a 10-day contract player. The fourth-year guard contributed a career-high 25 points on just 11 shots, while also chipping in 10 rebounds to secure the double-double.

Key Matchup - Lean on the Stars, Stay Focused

Both rosters are shorthanded at the moment, creating rotations that would not normally be seen. In spite of this and some poor shooting performances over the last couple of games, the Hornets are simply coming to the game with a much more talented starting lineup with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel all playing.

The Hornets have had no troubles implementing their preferred gameplan in any of the three prior meetings, outshooting and out-rebounding the Wizards in each matchup.

To continue the pursuit of their first playoff berth in a decade, this game needs to be about blocking out the noise, finding rhythm, and getting the train back on the track for the Hornets. All the tools are there; this one is just about execution.

INJURY REPORT

Hornets: OUT Coby White (Calf), Liam McNeely (Ankle), Moussa Diabaté (Suspension), Miles Bridges (Suspension

Wizards: OUT Alex Sarr (Hamstring), Trae Young (Knee, Quad), Anthony Davis (Finger), Cam Whitmore (Shoulder), D’Angelo Russell; QUESTIONABLE Kyshawn George (Toe), Tristan Vukcevic (Hand)

Projected Starting Lineups